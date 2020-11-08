The lux feel: If you are in a mood to indulge, we have just what you need to pamper your loved ones

This Manero Flyback from Carl F Bucherer is for that special someone

Carpet couture

This piece from Obeetee, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, glorifies the traditional embroidery art of chikankari

Price: Rs 4.25 lakh

Availability: www.obeetee.com and Obeetee stores

Timeless tale

Price: Rs 5.32 lakh

Availability: Ethos Watch Boutique

Nature in bloom

Goodearth’s papier mache designs are a contemporary reimagination of Kashmir’s tradition of Naqashi with hand-drawn and handpainted floral motifs

Price: Rs 4,200 onward

Availability: All Goodearth stores, www.goodearth.in

Fromage feast

Gift a box of fresh fruit, artisanal cheese, honey, dried fruit and herbs for the perfect fromage feast from Graiz India

Price: Rs 4,000 onward

Availability: Retail stores in Mumbai, Graizindia.com

Coffee break

The celebrated Araku coffee is perfect for cosy evenings at home. This gift box comes with two coffee variants, Signature and Grand Reserve, along with a set of mugs

Price: Rs 3,000

Availability: Arakucoffee.in