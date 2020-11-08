  • MORE MARKET STATS

The lux feel: If you are in a mood to indulge, we have just what you need to pamper your loved ones

By: |
November 8, 2020 3:30 AM

Carpet couture
This piece from Obeetee, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, glorifies the traditional embroidery art of chikankari
Price: Rs 4.25 lakh
Availability: www.obeetee.com and Obeetee stores

Timeless tale
This Manero Flyback from Carl F Bucherer is for that special someone
Price: Rs 5.32 lakh
Availability: Ethos Watch Boutique

Nature in bloom
Goodearth’s papier mache designs are a contemporary reimagination of Kashmir’s tradition of Naqashi with hand-drawn and handpainted floral motifs
Price: Rs 4,200 onward
Availability: All Goodearth stores, www.goodearth.in

Fromage feast
Gift a box of fresh fruit, artisanal cheese, honey, dried fruit and herbs for the perfect fromage feast from Graiz India
Price: Rs 4,000 onward
Availability: Retail stores in Mumbai, Graizindia.com

Coffee break
The celebrated Araku coffee is perfect for cosy evenings at home. This gift box comes with two coffee variants, Signature and Grand Reserve, along with a set of mugs
Price: Rs 3,000
Availability: Arakucoffee.in

