The Lulo Rose: Historic 170 carat Pink Diamond found in Africa’s Angola

A rare gem has been recovered from the mines of Angola in Africa. Miners have recovered a historic 170 carat pink Type IIa diamond from the Lulo alluvial mine. This 170 carat pink stone weighs 34 grams. Its recovery is historic since it is believed to be the largest pink diamond recovered in last 300 years! The diamond has been given the name “The Lulo Rose”. The Lulo concession boasts the two largest recorded diamonds recovered in Angola, the largest being the 404 carat “4th February Stone”. This historical pink diamond is the 5th largest diamond and is the 27th +100 carat recovered to date on the Lulo concession. The diamond will be sold via international tender to be conducted by Sodiam E.P, the Angolan State Diamond Marketing Company.



Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, “This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry.”



According to a report in IE, ‘4th February Stone’ was sold at a staggering price of USD 16 million. Experts belive that Lulo rose might fetch even higher price because such diamonds are sold at highly exorbitant rates. The most expensive diamond ever sold was 59.6 carats Pink Star which was bought at USD 71.2 million in 2017.

In India, the largest known pink diamond was Daria-i-Noor, weighing about 182 carats. Discovery of Pink Diamonds is considered historic since they are extremely rare gems. They are very scarce and it is extremely tough to give them a shape. More than 90% of the world’s supply of natural pink diamonds is produced at the Argyle Mine in Western Australia, which is well-known around the world. Apart from Argyle, they have traditionally been found in India, South Africa, Canada, Russia, and Brazil as well.