Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi promise action-packed rollercoaster ride

An Atlee film, Jawan releases in cinemas on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu! Advance booking opens this Friday!

Written by Entertainment Desk
Updated:
From the very first glimpse of the action-packed prevue of “Jawan,” audiences have been on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting this very moment. The songs introduced everyone to the various flavors of this thrilling action saga, each note resonating with Shah Rukh Khan’s magnetic charm. But it was the trailer that stole the spotlight, fulfilling the demands of countless fans and driving the online world into an ecstatic frenzy!

Raising the excitement to an entirely new level, the Jawan trailer is bursting with action, adventure, and heart-pounding thrills, the trailer grants the audiences another peek into the expansive world of “Jawan,” intensifying the countdown to its release, which is now just a week away.

A glimpse of Deepika Padukone (Source: PR Handout)

In an exciting twist, today also marks Nayanthara’s debut on social media. A double treat for her fans as she drops the “Jawan” trailer on her Instagram, sending her followers into a delightful frenzy!

Visually stunning and captivating, the trailer promises a cinematic spectacle, setting the stage for “Jawan” to rewrite the record books upon its big-screen debut. The anticipation to experience “Jawan” in theatres on September 7th has reached an all-time high. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic journey!

Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 12:25 IST

