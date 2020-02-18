The jeans you are wearing now is likely made by Khadi!

Khadi denim is hand-spun, hand-dyed, and hand-woven by artisan communities from across villages of India. Khadi denim retains the originality of Khadi as the most sustainable fabric in the world.

Khadi is breaking stereotypes in style. For decades after independence, it remained in the public memory as the stereotypical uniform of politicians. Not anymore. Khadi has now become the darling fabric of fashion consumers. Khadi denim jeans are in high demand these days and don’t be surprised on finding that the jeans you are wearing now is probably a khadi product.

“World’s best denim is being made by Khadi now. We have an agreement with Arvind Mills. They buy all denims from us,” Khadi and Village Industries chairman VK Saxena said at an event organised by a news channel last week.

“The denim many people are wearing here is likely made by khadi, though it may be carrying a different brand name,” Saxena added.

In 2017, both KVIC and global denim giant Arvind Limited had signed an agreement.

What is Khadi denim?

Khadi denim is hand-spun, hand-dyed, and hand-woven by artisan communities from across villages of India. Khadi denim retains the originality of Khadi as the most sustainable fabric in the world.

According to KVIC, before making fashionable denim, the hand-spun yarn is hank-dyed in organic indigo dyes and then woven on handlooms.

Changing perceptions

Saxena said that perceptions about Khadi is changing. Earlier, it used to be in the hands of a few people. Now, Khadi has been opened for all. In the last five years, hundreds of Khadi stores have been opened and agreements with corporates have been made. Not just Arvind Limited, Khadi also has signed an agreement with Raymonds. “They *Raymonds) are buying around 7,00,000 metre per annum fabric from Khadi,” said Saxena.

Wondering, what are the chances of your denim being a khadi product? Well. Arvind Limited is a pioneer of denim in India and owns product brands like Flying Machine, Colt, Ruggers, Excalibur etc. It also holds the license for big global brands like Arrow, Gand, Izod, Elle, Cherokee, US Polo Assn. The denim giant also has a joint venture in India with international majors like Tommy Hilfiger and GAP.