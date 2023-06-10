The importance of high-intensity, low-impact workouts

By Mallika Tarkas Parekh

Working out has countless benefits as we all know, but exercise can also lead to serious injury, if not performed correctly. High-intensity, low-impact workouts – like barre – are deemed one of the safest and most effective techniques in the global fitness industry, which is why I would highly recommend following a workout regime that incorporates these techniques.

High-intensity, low-impact workouts, like barre, are accredited, approved, and recommended by physicians across the world to patients of all kinds, including those recovering from injuries, dealing with chronic injuries, and in their perinatal phase of life. This method is low-impact with varying levels of intensity. At no point do two feet leave the ground simultaneously, and the workout should be done on protective mat flooring which meets global standards of cushioning for joints.

A good high-intensity, low-impact workout should incorporate resistance and weight-bearing exercises, which will lead to the most optimal results while still being one of the safest forms of movement you can do. While the aim can be weight-loss, this type of workout should leave you feeling empowered, energized, and stronger after each class, as opposed to other techniques which can tend to overwhelm joints and induce injuries from overuse.

Research shows that Indians especially face decreased bone density compared to other global populations due to a number of lifestyle factors including diet, sunlight exposure, and genetic factors. To counteract this predisposition, low-impact workouts that incorporate strength training including weight-bearing exercises are critical. Strength and Resistance Training along with isometric holds aid in building bone density and would be seen in a good high-intensity, low-impact workout regime. Exercise forms like barre are low impact and the exercise sequences are crafted in a way that puts the correct amount of strain on bones thus recruiting bone-building mechanisms. After the age of 30, our bone density declines annually. While exercise can’t claim to reverse conditions like osteoporosis and osteopenia, a safe and sustainable movement methodology can definitely slow the progression.

Such are the benefits of high-intensity, low-impact workouts that are also often favoured by athletes. This is because these workouts, like barre, are designed to target not only large muscle groups but also deeper and smaller muscle fibres, which help support the larger bones and muscles in our body. Workouts like barre offer choreography that recruits both slow twitch and fast twitch muscle fibres that are necessary for athletes to develop as they enhance power, strength, and endurance.

Also Read In step with good health: How dancing can be a great mode of workout and mental therapy

The best part is that the high-intensity nature of these exercises is still low impact which means they are safe to perform and address imbalances caused due to repeated action and overuse of dominant muscles. Most of the movement is an extension of rehabilitative exercises, and they effectively strengthen the muscles without straining the joints and ligaments.

Especially for women, exercise has many benefits that help with gynecological issues, PCOS, menopause, and much more. During menopause, estrogen levels fluctuate severely in the body. With high estrogen levels, your body is likely to store more fat while low estrogen impacts metabolism. As a result of this it is very common for women to gain weight (especially around the belly) during menopause. Research also shows that muscle cells reduce with a decline in estrogen thereby also reducing bone strength (particularly hips, spine, and arms). The muscle confusion and versatility in high-intensity, low-impact movement, as seen in workouts like barre, helps ensure women lose weight and sculpt muscle when they most need it, thus helping them navigate through their body’s changing needs, in a kind and encouraging manner.

Intense aerobic workouts have the misconception of being the only way to lose weight, however, if not done correctly, they can lead to injuries and can have you plateau in your weight-loss journey, if you only stick to this form of workout. High-intensity, low-impact workouts however, get your heart rate up, burn calories, and improve cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength, all while protecting you from injury, joint damage, and pain. I’d highly recommend you give this technique a try!

(Mallika Tarkas Parekh is the owner of Physique 57 India, Views are personal)