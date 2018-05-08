‘The Happiness Hypothesis had a great impact on me’: Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-founder, Gozoop

There is an endless fight for space on my shelf which stacks my favourites, he says.

On my bookshelf

There is an endless fight for space on my shelf which stacks my favourites, like Self-Reliance by Ralph Waldo Emerson that inspires to hold on to one’s convictions despite what society expects us to believe. Then there is The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz on being impeccable with our words, not taking things personally or making assumptions and always doing our best. It would be unfair if I did not mention The Happiness Hypothesis by Jonathan Haidt which enlightens on how giving and serving are the ways to happiness. This book has had a great impact on my life and business.

A movie I’d like to watch again

The Godfather series. It is a beautiful melange of old world gentility and values sprinkled with warm family love and cold savagery.

A famous quote I swear by

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

My Wanderlust

The Mexican beach paradise of Tulum — it has something for every mood — from back flipping into beautiful turquoise cenotes to calmly paddle-boarding through mangrove jungles teeming with crocodiles. You could scuba dive in the crystal clear labyrinth of underwater caves or breeze away on a catamaran to enjoy some deep sea fishing. The sight of the sea facing ancient ruins is marvellous, just like the taste of fresh guacamole with cevichè and tacos. You could re-energise with an ancient Mayan clay therapy ritual or simply relax on a sheer white limestone sandy beach with turtles, sip on some refreshing cool Chayagrà drink and do absolutely nothing.

Indulgence is…

Dark chocolate.

— As told to Ankita Rai