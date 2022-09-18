The growing list of sports bars and cafes owned by cricketers and teams

Cricket remains one of the most popular games in India. Undoubtedly, both brands and cricketers have realised the vast opportunity in the market for cricket fans and introduced restaurants, bars and cafes in their names. As 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins next month (October 16 to November 13), here are some restaurants and cafes owned by IPL teams, fans of crickets and cricketers themselves.

one8 Commune

Cricketer Virat Kohli is associated with two restaurant brands—as the promoter of the New Delhi-based restaurant Nueva (his brother Vikas, is one of the founders along with Sharad and Vikrant Batra of Cafe Delhi Heights fame) and one8 Commune, his own restaurant-bar brand. The latter is known for its relaxed vibe and the detailed menu with a wide range of starters like salads, baos, sushi, tempura, dimsum and more. It is located at Aerocity in Delhi and Kolkata, The Mills in Pune and is opening soon in Mumbai.

RCB Bar & Café

RCB Bar & Café is a culinary, mixology, and cultural experience in Bengaluru. It is situated less than a kilometre from the home stadium of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is spread across 5,000 sq ft on Museum Road and has a 40-foot bar. It is a confluence of cultural community and immersive experience centered on an eclectic menu curated by RCB chefs. Some of the cuisines of the bar include continental, pan-Asian, popular Indian and fusion Indian.

CSK™

Though inspired from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an IPL franchise cricket team from Chennai, CSK™ literally means chicken shawarma and kebab. It is a fan-based restaurant and food truck franchise operating in south India with more than 40 franchises. It was conceptualised in 2015 by three engineers from Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT). The name was inspired by the IPL team CSK as the founders were fans of cricket and food lovers. The first fan-based outlet in the name of CSK (chats, shakes and kulfi) was established at Coimbatore in 2016. The recipes gradually expanded with affordable prices across the city. The CSK Mobile Food Truck is operational in Coimbatore, Trichy, Tanjore, and Chennai.

Delhi Daredevils Sports Bar

Located at Indira Gandhi International airport and in Noida, the Delhi Daredevils Sports Bar was launched more than a decade ago as a sports bar chain by GMR group’s joint venture with RJ Corp’s Devyani International. The sports bar not only has a wide range of snacks and food options but also a mix of drinks and sports live screening for fans to have a good time. The sports-themed bar is open till late in the night and also offers live music and a residential DJ for its visitors.

Ministry of Crab

Ministry of Crab is a homecoming of Sri Lanka’s legendary lagoon crab, which has long gained popularity outside of the island. It is the brainchild of celebrated chef and restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, partnering with Sri Lankan cricketing legends Mahela Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara. In Mumbai, it is located in Zaveri House in Khar, and is heavily inspired by the original. It serves popular crab dishes like crab curry, clay pot prawn curry, and chicken curry rice. It is a homage to Sri Lanka’s legendary mud crab and the menu is a celebration of fine seafood that focuses on the freshness of ingredients and a variety of sauces and flavours. The Ministry of Crab is present in Mumbai, Colombo, Shanghai, Manila, Maldives and Bangkok.

Dine Fine

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine is a fine dining restaurant, as the name suggests, located in Pune, Maharashtra. From salads and soups to a full course Indian meal, the restaurant offers a wide range of options. Its signature curries include aloo wadi, dry chettinad potato, vegetable rara, and so on. It also has a range of biryanis from dum subz biryani to chicken chettinad biryani and a choice of desserts.

Elevens

Kapil Dev’s Elevens is a restaurant with a theme of cricket and other sports, serving a familiar multicuisine menu located in Bihar’s Patna. The restaurant also has vegan options. The ace cricketer has chosen the two most popular cuisines, Indian and Chinese, with some Thai “must haves”, as he pits it. He has also incorporated his favourites in the menu.