The grannies of Grammys

The nominations list for 2023 Grammy awards or the 65th Grammy Awards was recently released. The awards are to be held on February 5, 2023. Here is a list of artistes who have won the greatest number of Grammys.

Kanye West

Kanye West or Ye is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. He is known as one of the most influential hip hop artists and producers and as one of the greatest musicians of his generation. He has won 21 Grammys and has often competed against himself. For instance, he had two nominations (and a win) each for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for 2012, Best Rap Album for 2011, and Best Rap Song and Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group for 2007.

Georg Solti

Sir Georg Solti was a Hungarian-British orchestral and operatic conductor. He was a long-serving music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Solti holds the record for the most Grammy Awards won in any genre with 31 of them. He has the greatest number of wins in the Classical Field. His last win was for Best Opera Recording for Wagner: Die Meistersinger Von Nurnberg for 1997.

Beyoncé

Beyonce Giselle Knowles-Carter, who has become a cultural icon and one of the most influential female musicians of the century, is also known as Queen Bey. The 28-time Grammy winner is the most awarded woman artiste in the history of the Grammys. She has also been nominated 79 times at the award, which is more than any other woman artiste.

Alison Krauss

The American bluegrass-country singer and musician Alison Maria Krauss has released 14 albums. The 27-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss holds the distinction as the female artiste with the most awards in the country field. She shares 14 of her wins with her backing band of nearly 30 years, Union Station.

Pierre Boulez

Pierre Louis Joseph Boulez was a French composer, conductor and writer who won 26 times, earned his Grammys primarily working with renowned 20th century composers like Bela Bartok, Alban Berg and Claude Debussy. He received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Vladimir Horowitz

Russian-born American classical pianist and composer Vladimir Horowitz is considered to be the greatest pianists of all times. He was popular for his virtuoso technique, tone colour, and the public excitement engendered by his playing. The late pianist/composer Vladimir Horowitz earned 25 Grammys in his lifetime and a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990. He has five recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

John Williams

Joseph Stanley Williams is an American singer, songwriter and film score composer. He comes from an illustrious family – he is the son of film composer John Williams and actress Barbara Ruick and a grandson of jazz drummer Johnny Williams and actors Melville Ruick and Lurene Tuttle. Williams, who has won Grammys 24 times, has cashed in on cinema soundtrack classics like Jaws, Star Wars and Schindler’s List. Of all his wins, Williams has earned 12 in the Music For Visual Media Field and six for his work on the Star Wars franchise. His most recent win came at the 60th edition for Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella for ‘Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can.

Al Schmitt

Albert Harry Schmitt was an American recording engineer and record producer. Al Schmitt won 20 Grammys as an engineer/mixer working on projects by artistes Ray Charles, Natalie Cole, Paul McCartney, among others. He has also won two Latin Grammys and received the Recording Academy Trustees Award in 2006.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen is an American singer and songwriter who has released 21 studio albums. He was nicknamed ‘The Boss’. Springsteen won 20 Grammys and has his albums Born To Run and Born In The USA inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame. In 2013, Springsteen was honoured as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones is an American record producer, musician, songwriter, composer, arranger and film and television producer. Jones, who has won Grammys 28 times, has won Grammys in more than 10 fields, from Children’s to Jazz, Pop, Rap, R&B, and more, including his recent win for Best Music Film at the 61st Grammy Awards. Jones is also one of only 15 artistes to receive the Grammy Legend Award.

Jay-Z

Shawn Corey Carter who is professionally call Jay-Z is an American rapper, record producer and entrepreneur. He is regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artistes. He has been central to the creative and commercial successes of artistes like Kanye West, Rihanna, and J Cole. The 21-time Grammy winner Jay-Z has wins in each of the four Rap Field categories.