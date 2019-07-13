The Gopi Diaries | Sudha Murty to come up with trilogy on her dog

The first book tells the story of Gopi coming home.

Sudha Murty will come up with a three-book series of simple stories told from a dog’s perspective that talk of basic values. HarperCollins India has acquired the rights to publish “The Gopi Diaries”. Told in Gopi’s voice, the first book begins with Gopi coming home, and tells the story of how he settles down with his loving, human family.

How Gopi sees the world around him and what he thinks of the people in his life give the story a truly unique flavour, the publishers said. Talking about the series, Murty says, “This is my first book with HarperCollins. It is also my first book for youngsters, particularly those kids who love animals. It is about my dog Gopi, who is the joy of my life.”

The first book tells the story of Gopi coming home. Tina Narang, children’s publisher at HarperCollins, who acquired the series says, “Children will love the ‘Gopi Diaries’. Mrs. Murty writes from her heart, and when the subject is as close to her heart as Gopi is, the stories are bound to be as charming as it gets.”

Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Murty has been a prolific writer in English and Kannada and has penned novels, technical books, travelogues, collections of short stories and non-fiction pieces, and eight bestselling books for children.