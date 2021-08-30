The good, the bad and the ugly | Book Review: My Joys and Sorrows: As a Mother of a Special Child

More than being a story of just this one mother, the book is a deeper understanding of how a mother is often left at cross-roads

My Joys and Sorrows: Dr Krishna Saksena’s book ‘My Joys and Sorrows: As a Mother of a Special Child’ encompasses several aspects of a mother’s life. Her book covers her journey as she raised her child with special needs, and the challenges that came with it. If one is looking for it to be a comprehensive book with perfect English and laid out in a chronological order, then they would likely be disappointed. But that’s because that does not seem to be the purpose of ‘My Joys and Sorrows’.

Her book highlights all the aspects – the good, the bad and the ugly – of raising a differently abled child at a time when such children were rejected by the society. And it is not all roses, because even as a mother, she had her fair share of dark thoughts. But what strikes me the most is the resilience, the urge to not give in to those thoughts even in the face of a society that stood against her child.

More than being a story of just this one mother, the book is a deeper understanding of how a mother is often left at cross-roads, having to sometimes choose between her own children. Dr Saksena often had to neglect her other children to take care of and to love Shiv, her differently abled child, because no one else would. Frustrated and angry at her fate and that of her son, she often found solace in spirituality and religion, and that is something that can be prominently found in the text.

The book is by no means the glorification of a mother, but it rather brings to the forefront the more human side of the woman who is often expected to serve her family and keep their best interest in mind without any complaints. It highlights how sometimes even a mother might not have all of the answers, how helpless she might feel at the hand that her children have been dealt and how she might need to look at someone else, be it another person or a superpower, to find the strength that she is often expected to provide to her family.

As a whole, the text is scattered and does not have a particular flow, and for someone who is not a mother or in that situation, the book might not hold much appeal, but it does give an insight into what a mother – any mother – might have to go through in different phases of motherhood. With no proper chronology or coherency at most places, a typical reader might not be the most happy with this read, but as I said in the beginning, that does not seem to be the purpose of this book.

My Joys and Sorrows – as a Mother of a Special Child

Author: Dr. Krishna Saksena

Published by: Ocean Book Pvt Ltd

Pages: 85

Price: Rs 300.00