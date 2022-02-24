The Golden Ratio: The art and science behind creating logos that create eternal impact

Commonly known to everyone as The Golden Section, or the Greek letter ‘phi’, the Golden Ratio is a handy number that helps you create beautiful, perfectly balanced designs that are aesthetically satisfying on a deep cerebral level.

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Art and design express emotions and purpose. With the rise in digital trends, it’s easy to incorporate design with a goal. And luckily, there is an age-old number that can help aid your corporate logos into scientifically proven magnificence known as the Golden Ratio.

What is the Golden Ratio?

The Golden Ratio is used when two quantities are divided so that their ratio is the same as their sum to the larger one. That number is 1.618, also known as Phi.

The easiest way to demonstrate this element is by using the Fibonacci Sequence. Without much detail, this sequence is the sum of the two numbers before it. The Greeks utilized the Fibonacci Sequence to form a visual pattern to aid their designs back in the day. When you turn the sequence into squares and lay them side-by-side to create rectangles, a spiral starts to form, known as the golden spiral.

History and origin of The Golden Ratio

Throughout history, the ratio for the width to length of rectangles of 1.61803 39887 has been considered the most tempting to the eye.

Thus this ratio was named the golden ratio by the Greeks. The numeric value is called “phi” in mathematics, named after the Greek sculptor Phidias. The space between the columns constitutes golden rectangles. There are golden rectangles throughout this structure found in Athens, Greece. The number phi is a concept related to Mathematics that people have known about since the time of the Greeks. It is also an irrational number like pi and e, indicating that its terms go on forever after the decimal point without repeating.

Over several centuries, many stories have built up around Phi, such as the idea that it represents perfect beauty or is uniquely found throughout nature.

The golden ratio and it’s extant in nature

The famous Fibonacci sequence has fascinated mathematicians, artists, designers, and scientists. The pervasiveness and great functionality in nature suggest its importance as a fundamental characteristic.

In flower petals, Plants offer a unique form of the golden ratio. In this case, the golden ratio is derived from the Fibonacci series of numbers, which forms, over repeated intervals, the golden ratio. All organic life develops, matures and grows as per this pattern. From it, the densely packed petals of a rose flower or a head of cabbage make mathematical sense.

Another instance we can use the Golden Ratio in Indian history is the Taj Mahal. The Taj Mahal portrays golden proportions in the width of its grand central arch and the length of the windows inside the arch to the size of the main section below the domes. This ratio, which is 1:1.61, repeatedly occurs in nature for those wondering. It is found in everything from the shape of our universe, the structure of clouds and even the proportions of the human body. Humans have incorporated the element of the Golden Ratio into everything. It is actively used in mathematics, artwork and music.

Corporate usage of the Golden Ratio

Several corporate businesses have incorporated the Golden Ratio in their logo designs.

One such instance is that of Twitter. Twitter Logo Design uses perfect circular shapes to form their logo design, and these circles follow the Golden ratio proportions. It features a straightforward logo design making it very recognisable. The most amazing part is that if you see the grid used to create it, it’s ultimately the opposite of simple.

Apple is also known for its golden ratio across its corporate business.

The logo’s geometry isn’t exceptionally rigid, which removes the magic from the fact that Apple has ruthlessly perfected this perfect shape.

How to use the Golden Ratio?

A great way to use the Golden Ratio is to determine the height and width of a logo and the proportions of the internal elements to the entire design.

The Golden Rectangle can also place objects and define the best composition most pleasing to the eye. By employing this simple formula, you’ll make sure all of the parts of your logo are placed harmonically.

The next time you are examining for a breakthrough in your logo, why not try out this ratio that is found in nature? It will give you an option for some extraordinary design experiences, and it will hone your design sensibilities to apply simple fractions and proportions into your creative process.

Golden Ratio and their role in designing a logo

Here is how using the Golden ratio in logo design can be helpful for you:

The golden ratio can work as your design grid and as a framework for the right decisions you make in the company.

Since things rebuilt around the golden ratio are thought to be more beautiful, the logos you provide to your clients may become more helpful, and it’s the first thing they notice.

Built according to the harmonic principles of nature, such logos are a lot more remarkable than their more rival counterparts.

The human brain contemplates and enjoys views, sounds, situations that it can predict. If built as per the Golden ratio, the logo becomes more inclusive.

We apprehend that you might be misplaced and confused after all those numbers. Don’t worry, and this part is a lot more interesting. As soon as you understand the Golden spiral and how it occurs to everyone you step on, you can start using it in your logo design.

The Bottom Line

At this point, we know that the Golden Ratio provides several benefits and visibility to corporate industries.

Nonetheless, it is not carved in stone that you use the Golden ratio in your logo design. However, employing it is a way to bring more thought into the logo, making it more impressive. Using the logo is an intelligent way to offer your clients more worth.

Several logo creators and designers find that implementing the Golden ratio in their designs for corporations is valuable, and so do we. Using it as a guide, you can bring life into nearly any idea or concept out there and be technical and harmonical about it.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)