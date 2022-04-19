The future of snacking: 2022 to be a year of healthier snacking for Indian consumers

By Ankit Chona,

Snacking in India is not just something you indulge in when hunger calls; it’s a part of the very Indian culture. And honestly, you can’t cut ties with it, but no matter how delicious and savory they may be, they are one of the reasons why diseases like blood pressure and diabetes come knocking at every Indian’s door. However, several snacking companies are offering delicious healthy alternatives that people love today.

Covid changed consumer behavior

In India, we favor and savor unpackaged food. Until our fast food doesn’t sizzle or isn’t smoking hot, we refuse to buy it. But Covid-19 illuminated the importance of eating healthy and hygienically packed food. With the advent of the global pandemic, consumer behavior changed. Whether it is drinking bitter immunity strengthening concoctions or including a whole lot of protein in our routine, people adapted and adopted it all.

Covid-19 established a new normal wherein making better and healthier choices were the need of the hour. And since then, India has witnessed a flurry of start-ups in the healthy snacking domain. It would be safe to say that the pandemic engulfed the world and left behind a woke and conscious audience. This behavioral shift has resulted in many ditching the traditionally unpackaged oily, salty snacks and has switched to something better and balanced. Healthy snacks such as Protein Bars & Energy Bars, Protein Milkshakes, baked-not-fried chips garnered traction from folks who wanted something nutritious but delicious.

As the urge to be immune grew, the market did too. According to BW Business World, the future for the Food & Beverage industry in the snacking domain seems promising as the market is estimated to cross INR 1 billion. Although many dived in, many are still hesitant to make the switch.

Myths

The word healthy itself connotes people with something bland or boring. And when one hears about healthy snacking, they imagine the worst. Well, today, healthy snacking brands have rolled their sleeves and balanced fitness with flavor to give the market a guilt-free snacking experience. Something as delicious as a chocolate brownie or even a fudge can not only be low-calorie but protein-rich and without processed sugars.

The second-most deterrent to healthy snacking is the price point. Many often think these cost a fortune. However, a few brands are now targeting the masses with affordable pricing and ensuring that the supply chain meets accessibility across India. In fact, today, something as tempting as a chocolate truffle can be bought at the same price as a protein-rich bar or truffle.

Conclusion

As people start treating health sacredly, the future of the healthy snacking industry looks promising. However, it is crucial to know that the customer is much more conscious. Whether it’s about the taste and pricing of the product or using clean ingredients and sustainable packaging, all these factors can either make or break a brand in the snacking industry.

(The author is Co-founder of Phab. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)