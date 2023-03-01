The future of hospitality is ethical and vegan: Why hotels need to embrace sustainable and cruelty-free practices

By Ms. Rica Jain

World tourism and the hospitality industry suffered a major slump during the pandemic. Now, as the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, the hospitality industry has a critical role to play in promoting sustainability. The hospitality industry needs to make sustainability a commitment and not just a marketing strategy. From energy consumption and waste management to sourcing local and organic ingredients, hotels and resorts can take a wide range of steps to reduce their environmental impact while also providing exceptional guest experiences. Environmentally conscious choices don’t need to detract from a positive user experience. In fact, they often enhance it. Hotels should embrace sustainable and cruelty-free practices for several reasons:

Environmental Impact: The hotel industry is one of the largest consumers of natural resources, such as water and energy and generates a considerable amount of waste. Implementing sustainable practices can help reduce the environmental impact of hotels and preserve natural resources for future generations.

Public Perception: More and more consumers are becoming environmentally conscious and are actively seeking out businesses that share their values. By embracing sustainable and cruelty-free practices, hotels can improve their public perception and attract more eco-conscious guests.

Cost Savings: Sustainable practices like energy-efficient lighting and water-saving technologies can help hotels lower their utility bills. Reducing food waste and adopting plant-based menus can also reduce food costs.

Regulatory compliance: Governments around the world are implementing regulations to reduce the environmental impact of hotels and improve animal welfare. By adopting sustainable and cruelty-free practices, hotels can comply with these regulations and avoid potential legal and financial penalties.

Ethical Responsibility: Businesses have a responsibility to operate in an ethical and responsible manner. By embracing sustainable and cruelty-free practices, hotels can demonstrate their commitment to being responsible and ethical businesses. Hotels that adopt sustainable and cruelty-free practices can enhance their reputation and differentiate themselves from their competitors. A positive reputation for sustainability and animal welfare can help hotels attract and retain customers and increase brand loyalty.

Hotels and resorts around the world are increasingly embracing sustainability as a core value and developing innovative strategies to reduce their environmental footprint. Here are some of the innovative sustainability strategies being used in the hospitality industry:

Sustainable Sourcing: Hotels and resorts are increasingly sourcing food and other products from local and organic suppliers. This includes using locally sourced food and beverages, organic linens and towels, and environmentally friendly cleaning products. This practice can reduce transportation emissions and support local communities while also providing guests with high-quality, sustainable products.

Green Energy Sources: Many hotels and resorts are turning to renewable energy sources like solar, wind and geothermal to power their operations. There has also been a rise in green building design, which incorporates sustainable materials, energy-efficient systems, and water conservation measures. These designs can significantly reduce energy and water consumption while also creating a unique guest experience.

Water Conservation: Water is a precious resource, and hotels are implementing various measures to conserve it. Some of these measures include low-flow showerheads and toilets, water recycling systems and rainwater harvesting.

Waste Reduction: Hotels are taking steps to reduce the amount of waste they produce. This includes recycling programs, food waste reduction initiatives, and using biodegradable and compostable materials. These efforts can significantly reduce waste and save water and energy.

Education and Awareness: Hotels are also educating guests and staff about the importance of sustainability and how they can play a role in promoting it. This includes providing information about the hotel’s sustainability practices, offering eco-tours and activities, and encouraging guests to conserve resources.

Green transportation: Several hotels and resorts are offering eco-friendly transportation options such as bicycles, electric vehicles, and shuttle services that reduce emissions and provide guests with a unique and sustainable travel experience.

These are just a few examples of the innovative strategies that hotels and resorts are using to create a more sustainable future. As more and more consumers demand environmentally friendly travel options, sustainability will become an increasingly important factor in the success of the hospitality industry. By acting now, hotels and resorts can position themselves as leaders in the sustainability movement and help create a better world for future generations.

(Ms. Rica Jain – Co-founder, Head of Quality Assurance, System and Process Optimization – Kimirica)