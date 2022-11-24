The focus is on comfort: Mame Kurogouchi on collaborating with UNIQLO

UNIQLO and renowned womenswear designer, Mame Kurogouchi have collaborated yet again to launch the 2022 Fall/Winter Collection. The focus has been shifted to loungewear and innerwear in moody earthy tones. This fourth collaboration line offers exceptional skin comfort from new materials created with leading-edge technologies, and exquisitely designed details. The new expression of LifeWear offers an unhindered and beautiful everyday life that frees the mind and body of every woman.

While talking about her idea behind the collection, Mame Kurogouchi said, “This is an innerwear collection, so it doesn’t make sense to change drastically season by season. I think the foundation for this collection is a focus on whether these are items that can be worn on a daily basis. While the plunge bra and shorts have been a regular part of this collection, the sizes have been adjusted a few millimeters to improve the fit, and we have added some exciting new items.”

She added, “I think this is possible precisely because this is an ongoing collaboration. In terms of freshness, one thing I was especially focused on was sheerness. We’ve incorporated semi-transparent items that beautifully expose the skin when worn alone, or that can be layered to enjoy the look of one fabric over another. Our focus is on comfort.”

The statement issued by the brands read, “The Uniqlo and Mame Kurogouchi innerwear collection no longer distinguishes between innerwear and clothing to allow women to shine from within. Comfort is noticeable from the moment the garment is first worn, along with designs that beautifully accent the body’s gentle curves, lift the spirit and add brilliance to the small moments of everyday life. This new embodiment of LifeWear incorporates the idea of helping women add color to the small areas of daily life.”

“As in previous collections, we paid particular attention to colorings that bring out the beauty of skin in a wide range of women. For this season especially, we selected as season colors terra cotta brown and khaki reminiscent of earth or mountains, which was also a theme for the Mame Kurogouchi collection. This is a color pallet that blends with any style. I also think the ice grey mesh material used for slips and body shaper items is a pretty color,” the renowned designer said while discussing the colour palette of the collection.