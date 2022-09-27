The easiest ways to make your favorite cocktails, mocktails at home this festive season

As the festive season approaches, we all look forward to some times of merry with our near and dear ones. During this time, our homes are often bustling with the cheer and laughter of our friends and family. And as we prepare our homes and stock up our kitchens (and bars) to host our loved ones, we must not forget some cocktail essentials that really make a party!

So when you’re playing host this festive season, what better way to do it than by whipping up some delicious DIY cocktails? Or mocktails, for those who prefer it! Here are two super easy (and quick) recipes to make two classic drinks at home for your beloved friends and family – Mojito & Long Island Iced Tea, which are sure to leave them longing for more. These are sure to coin you the in-house ‘cocktail (or mocktail) connoisseur’. And what’s better, is that these go well with all kinds of food, too!



LONG ISLAND ICED TEA | Serves 1

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum or Chilled Water

120ML BACARDÍ MIX’R – Long Island Tea

60ML Soda Water

3-4 Lime Wedges

Preparation: Mix your favorite white rum (or chilled water if you’re making a mocktail) with BACARDÍ MIX’R – Long Island Tea flavor. Add a splash of soda to top up and garnish with as many lemon wedges as you like!



MOJITO | Serves 1

Ingredients:

60ML White Rum or Chilled Water

120ML BACARDÍ MIX’R – Mojito

60ML Soda Water

Sprig of mint leaves

Preparation: Mix your favorite white rum (or chilled water) with BACARDÍ MIX’R – Mojito flavor. Add a splash of soda to top up and garnish with lemon wedges & a sprig of mint leaves.



Disclaimer: Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. The article is for information purpose only.