The corporate buffet

Imagine corporate cultures being compared to a buffet spread, with the liberty to pick and choose. The author of The Company We Keep: Insights into Indian Corporate Culture uses such succinct imagery in her insightful book, which is also strangely akin to a spread as such – with multiple scenarios that help us introspect and, hopefully, wisely select.

From a helicopter view, what I liked most is the candid and truthful dissection of urban Indian work environments — sans excessive intellectual digressions as well as a bias towards western situations which dominate most literature on this subject. Equally valuably, it does not attempt to cast dire value judgments. Instead, it encourages the reader to solicit her own truths. The context is clearly the new-age service organisations, from banks to advertising firms, and may not be applicable for manufacturing organisations with necessarily rigid hierarchies and automated interactions.

The corporate caste system analysis is interesting because it draws substantially from societal norms that have governed our living for centuries. Earlier, more so, and even today, much of our upbringing gets reflected in the way our workplaces are crafted. An unquestioned reverence for seniority, the liberty to slay and flay juniors, being treated not on merit but by size of cabin and a quid pro quo mindset that many of us actively endorse. All of the above lead to aspects like ragging and yesmanship — in sum our work culture draws extensively from culture and not work.

The gender dimension has been handled both sensitively and maturely and some of these realities confront male managers on a daily basis. While she says appropriately that genders and the resulting biases cannot be denied, it is equally true that post-me too, a reverse scenario is also at play — the clear divide between due objectivity and undue advantage often blurring beyond feasible recognition. Although it is refreshing to note that policies toward women are progressively becoming more sensitive and men, too, are playing a more direct part in family responsibilities.

The time and space spent on the jugaad culture is very valid and it is intrinsically connected to the disregard for personal space, not at the cost of professional productivity. For all who have performed in Indian offices, improvisation can often be a double-edged sword, leading ethics astray while seemingly being a Houdini on call. Weekend and post-office working has been captured in considerable length and this is something that is being detested by the new-age workforce, who are less desperate for survival and value autonomy. Perhaps a further culprit is the garage ethos of the digital economy, the 24×7 go-to-customer facade bearing heavily on holistic employee appeasement.

Taking the snakes and ladders analogy forward, the author smartly describes corporate life as the first milestone of adulthood and thus a trial by fire in many ways. The marathon reference is rather appropriate, especially the attitude evolution in the middle of the marathon — our priorities and desire for speeding altering as per the dynamics of the journey. It is valuable to recognise that goals need to be altered en route and that is not a sign of disruption but intuitive metabolism. As a result, the ego, a dominant propeller in the early overs, may take a backseat to sustainable logic.

Two other aspects of the book need special mention. The first is the constant cross reference to the post-Covid scenarios, and how that may have dramatically influenced the cruising altitude, a fine reference of which is the hybrid work scenarios, demanding a blend of outcomes and humanness where technology is just an aid. The second is the pleasing and non-intrusive presence of empanelled experts like Kalyani and Ashok Capoor and RR Nair, as if an umbrella of experience and wisdom. This adds a charming gravitas to the narrative, which, when coupled with the foundation of primary research, makes this a comprehensive analysis, skillfully navigating the continuum from hypothesis to experience.

Reverting to the author’s buffet analogy, this book honestly has a takeout for every stage of the corporate ladder, whether management board or management trainee. It can be useful for those in start-up mode, seeking valuable clues on how to incubate a happy yet successful working formula. It will be valuable for those grappling with unprecedented diversions in the post-pandemic environment and seeking a new normal in personal lives. It may also provoke the work-in-progress corporate warrior to develop a wholesome vision for the road ahead, way beyond just CTC and business class eligibility. While truthfully, as already mentioned, employees in manufacturing industries have lesser liberties than the blue-eyed white-collared, and perhaps not privy to much of these flexibilities.

The Company We Keep could well have been a shorter read and yet captured the nuances of culture in multicultural and colourful Indian workspaces. But the easy flowing style makes certain repetitions actually pleasing and help flesh out the concepts. There may be much to gain and surely nothing to lose by indulging in this delightful expose.

Shivaji Dasgupta is an independent brand consultant and writer