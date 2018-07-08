The Climate Solution by Mridula Ramesh: A message for the masses

A file photo of the 2015 Chennai floods. Local examples and contexts in the book help a lay reader appreciate the global problem better (Photo: Express archives)

Mridula Ramesh’s The Climate Solution: India’s Climate Change Crisis and What We Can Do About It is an important book for at least three reasons, the first being the subject itself. Just a couple of decades ago, conversations in the mainstream perhaps didn’t feature ‘anthropogenic climate change’, ‘emissions’, ‘global warming’, ‘carbon footprint’ and other such climate change phraseology as commonly as they do today. And yet, in India, the entire corpus of climate change literature will not amount to a speck of the volume of published non-fiction works. There are notable works for sure—Amitav Ghosh’s The Great Derangement is one. But raising popular awareness and understanding on climate change in the country would require offering the reader an immediate connect. This is no small challenge.

Local examples and contexts help a lay reader appreciate a global problem better. Why shouldn’t this be true for global warming too? If you showed a Chennai resident how the 2015 floods that brought the metro to its knees are linked to climate change, she would probably be able to imagine the horrors of a full-blown ‘climate-changed’ future more starkly than if you told her about Hurricane Sandy or the Arctic blast that froze large swathes of Europe and North America earlier this year. The Climate Solution localises climate change effects with many examples—a farmer in Madurai who sees no future for his children in agriculture as returns fall each year in tandem with precipitation levels in one sowing season—and thus should help bridge the gap.

That brings us to the second reason. The gap is not just of available works, but also one of within what is available. Though The Climate Solution harvests richly from published research on greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, it isn’t, thankfully, a dry academic text. Published scientific works on climate change form the backbone of humanity’s attempt to mitigate it. But they hardly take the message to the masses. To be sure, a reader who has followed climate change science and nations’ attempts to define domestic and collective mitigation action and the underlying policy over the years is likely to be familiar with most of what the author has to say.

In the first few pages, Ramesh talks about how the measured language of science inspires little urgency in people on climate action even as naysayers aggressively underplay the threat. News reports or TV features on the issue—appearing, typically, when an extreme weather event hits or global talks on climate change take centrestage—inform, but often don’t lead to a full appreciation of the problem at hand. The Climate Solution’s largely conversational style and the author deftly connecting climate challenges to her own lived experiences and those of others makes it a ready reckoner on climate change and India.

The third reason is the titular ‘solution’, or ‘solutions’, rather. In her introduction to the book, Ramesh makes it clear that the most the planet can hope for now is widespread climate resilience. Of course, that doesn’t mean mitigation efforts are to be thought of as secondary. But they will not be enough to take the planet off the temperature-rise trajectory it currently is in. With that realisation in mind, what must India do? Ramesh’s prescription is largely technocratic. It is focused on the adoption of the right technology, some of which is already being implemented over small geographical spreads, fixing policy to aid tech-adoption, encouraging research and clean-tech entrepreneurship.

It is a non-discriminatory vision—indigenous, ground-up innovations are as central to this vision as are global, scaled-up innovations and technology. It also offers a checklist, drawn perhaps from the author’s own experiments with ‘zero-waste’ living. The prescription, however, lacks a crucial element. Tackling climate change will no doubt rely on clean-tech solutions, but part of the problem is also political. And ‘political’ here doesn’t only mean the climate talks between nations or comparator nations’ actions vis-a-vis India’s. It includes how domestic politics plays out.

Ramesh does mention farm loan waivers and what they mean in the long term for climate change. But, absent a meaningful discussion on how politics in India shapes policies on public procurement, agri-subsidies, MSP-based pricing, waste disposal, etc, and creates categories of vulnerables, and what is to be done about this, the gains from clean-tech will mostly be offset.

The book does come close to taking this up, though the lens is not focused on politics. In the chapter Women in Peril, the author empathetically looks at perhaps the most vulnerable group—rural women whose fate is almost inextricably linked to agriculture. But she stops just short of looking at how this group has become the most vulnerable. Similarly, she discusses the vulnerability of farmers without turning a critical eye on the historical reasons of their vulnerability.

The Climate Solution may not be masterful in an academic sense, and perhaps was also not intended to be, or may lack new insights, but it touches upon nearly all climate-change related topics, from the Paris Agreement to GM crops. To that end, it is informative. Beyond that, it keeps the discussion on climate change going, and that is very important in an era where the president of the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, the US, obstinately remains a climate-sceptic.