The Body Myth | The book that raises deeply unsettling questions

By Suvanshkriti Singh

The first thing that you notice when you pick up The Body Myth is its jacket. It’s oddly striking — a delicate elegance encasing an absurd surrealism—but, you are not quite sure what to make of it. Hold on to that anxious confusion, it will last you a while yet; savour it, for while this is a book that raises deeply unsettling questions almost carelessly, it is not one that offers answers. This is Mira’s story.

Mira—a young widow who refuses to live up to the stereotype of her position and has crystallised her life down to that of the mind, finding solace in the philosophical musings of great, deceased French men. And one woman— you will find Simone de Beauvoir as crucial to Mira’s intellectual life as Sartre or Camus, and even more so to Rhea Mukherjee’s plot. Mira—who has experienced emotional pain “so severe, so profound, so soul breaking” that she struggles to believe it has not left scars on her body.

This is Mira’s story. And it begins with Sara.

You are told that Sara is anything but ordinary. She smells of musky rose, listens to Turkish music, believes in the oneness of the soul with the universe, and possesses a spirit that threatens to burn out of her pores. She is also perennially sick, suffering from seizures, joint ache and migraines. It could be true that Sara is extraordinary, but she could also be the woman who lives down the lane from you or across

the hall.

At its heart, this is a simple story, one about love, and Mira is as aware as Mukherjee that every version of this tale has already been told. But, Mukherjee, like Mira, is adamant that her version, too, be told, nay, that it survives. It is just as well, for The Body Myth is not only a tantalising theorisation of love, longing, loss, and life but also an inventive experiment in narration. To the attentive reader, the first chapter makes the broad strokes of the plot self-evident. You read on for Mira’s voice, for her unabashed honesty as her meandering musings, mediated by existential thought, weave memories out of seductive sentences.

In this, the debutante novelist proves herself a splendid craftswoman, her language navigating seamlessly between spirituality and physicality, making almost tangible the ubiquitous tension, both philosophical and interpersonal, that is at the core of The Body Myth. Even as etches on the soul and shifts in the core are spoken of in the same breath as fucking, rarely does the vocabulary feel forced or insincere.

If Mukherjee falters at all, it is perhaps in giving her characters linguistic specificity. Mira, being the narrator, is in a constant state of becoming, and Sara, being Mira’s heroine, is extensively attended to. But, others—Mira’s father, Sara’s husband—central to the novel come across as one-dimensional in their speech. Their characters might be well-described, but it doesn’t translate into their words.

But this is, after all, a love story, and you find yourself wondering if it would, or could, end happily. Not because it seems impossible—no, the further you read, the more you are compelled to abandon all socialised notions of love — but because your ideas of choice, principles, normalcy, romance, friendship, sex, and truth have all been so challenged that you are no longer certain what sort of an ending would constitute a happy one.

Perhaps, that is why the epilogue feels a tad disappointing, the resolution just a little hurried, too convenient. Just as you begin to get used to the foibles and tremors of unorthodox love, Mukherjee allows her characters to fall into more conventional rhythms, condemning them, however, to forever negotiate with the spectre of an anxiety.

By no means is it a bad ending — the end, in fact, is the final unsettlement, threatening to destabilise the safety of probing, unanswered questions in which you find yourself cocooned, and unleash on you the drudgery of quotidian reality. No, it is the disappointment inherent in the closing of a journey that you enjoyed too much, the kind that pierces your soul and leaves you wondering if you have the scars to show for it.