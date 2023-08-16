The biophilic design of Tsuki Restaurant wins global recognition for innovative dining experience

Tsuki Restaurant, nestled in the heart of Pune, India, has once again solidified its position as a beacon of innovation in the culinary world. This time, it’s the restaurant’s harmonious blend of outdoor dining and biophilic design that has captured the attention of the global stage.

Tsuki has secured its place as a finalist in the prestigious 2023 International Restaurant and Bar Design Awards, in the highly sought-after Global Alfresco and Biophilic Design category.

Connecting gastronomy with nature: A delightful fusion

Tsuki’s journey to recognition is not just a tale of architecture, but a narrative of vision, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to sustainable design. Spearheaded by the collaborative brilliance of Spiro Spero and the ingenuity of owner Dishant Pritamani, Tsuki’s biophilic design transports diners beyond the conventional dining experience. As patrons indulge in the restaurant’s sumptuous culinary offerings, they are seamlessly enveloped by the natural world. It’s an immersive encounter with nature that simultaneously tantalizes the palate and soothes the soul.

Where aesthetics meet environmental consciousness

For Tsuki, biophilic design is not just an aesthetic choice—it’s a guiding principle that resonates with the ethos of the establishment. The restaurant’s architectural brilliance, brought to life by the visionary Keith Menon and the Spiro Spero team, bridges the gap between humanity and nature.

“We’re thrilled to stand with peers in the Global Alfresco and Biophilic Design Category. This nomination underscores our team’s diligent work in creating spaces that resonate with nature—a core Spiro Spero principle,” says Keith Menon, Architect of Spiro Spero.

Distinguished voices in judgement

The acclaim for Tsuki’s biophilic design extends beyond its walls. Esteemed figures like Maria Casbas, Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, Sophie Banford, Associate General Manager & Editor of ELLE (Canada), and Diana Darmina, Interior Design Manager at Lamington Group, form the crème de la crème of the awards’ jury and panel of judges.

Inspiration for future creations

As the anticipation for the award ceremony builds, Tsuki’s nomination illuminates a path toward a future where design and nature seamlessly coexist. The restaurant’s journey towards this accolade isn’t just an achievement—it’s an inspiration. Tsuki’s groundbreaking approach beckons the design and hospitality industry to adopt sustainable, nature-inspired concepts that leave a lasting impact.