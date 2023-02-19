The big fat Greek tasting

By Magandeep Singh

The last week was an eventful one and I have good reason to sound so excited. Delhi rarely sees a lot of new beverages that veer far from the treaded path. If it’s whisky under Rs 1,500 that seems to sell well, every importer will focus all their energy on finding one and just bring that one product and flog it endless. When the craze shifted to gins, everyone went gin-crazy. You get the drift. Nobody ever ventures into the unknown, people in the business who import products rarely bring in products that have niche appeal. And it’s not their fault, because our laws are laid out in such a manner that they only favour those who can sell in bulk. Since cheap always moves faster and in larger volumes, a serious chunk of the business sticks to that end of the trade. Sadly, it means that bartenders (and consumers) know only little by way of variety. Which is why this last week was so special because we got to try not one but three very special drinks —Skinos Mastiha, Otto’s Athens Vermouth and Plomari Ouzo. Now these aren’t run-of-the-mill products; Skinos makes the best Mastiha in the world and probably the only one that is still made with traditional techniques that are a national heritage. Otto’s Athens Vermouth is one of the finest vermouths made using roses and is absolutely stunning. In my opinion, all other big brand vermouths currently available in the country pale in comparison. And Plomari Ouzo is a complex blend of over 15 ingredients that make for a fabulously rich beverage.

Two things run common through all three – they are all from Greece and all are extremely unique in their flavour profile. It was this second point which bowled me over. In fact, not just me, at the launch event which was organised at Delhi’s leading Home bar under the aegis of 30 Best Bars banner, all the gathered bartenders from the top restaurants and bars of the capital were equally mesmerised. This was the first time they were getting to try unique and novel international beverages that weren’t just some spirit from the usual suspect list of whisky, vodka, gin and others.

To be truly a world-class bar, to have a beverage programme that can go toe-to-toe with the most lauded bars in the world, bartenders need the right tools and I don’t just mean shakers and fancy vintage snifters. I am talking about the stuff that goes inside the glassware, the liquid that they toy and tinker with to come up with their signature drinks. It’s hard to do that if the only bottles on their shelf are no more richer in profile than a duty-free airport shop. The introduction of these three ups the ante tremendously and bartenders now have some truly fun stuff to experiment with. I am so glad that Sharad Sethia, a friend and the man behind Fides Sales, the company that represents these and many more such unique beverages, took it upon himself to give India a truly world class product range. I also hope it inspires others to follow suite. All these products are available in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa for the moment.

Before I sign off, and since we are talking new drinks, I also tried the new mixed drinks in a can by Magic Moments — they were fruity and fun, flavourful without the alcohol burn. Add to this list of good Indian products — the Kamicara 12-year-old rum (India’s first and only proper sugarcane rum, a limited run of only 1,200 bottles for India). Lastly, the Dewar’s ‘Japanese Smooth’ Mizunara cask finish 8-year old blended Scotch whisky remains my top choice for yummy well-priced drams that punch way above their weight. And in case, you are still upholding the no-alcohol since New Year’s resolution, stop by a Keventer’s for one of their new thick shakes, they are just as sinfully good minus the spirited high.

The writer is a sommelier