The best travel photos of 2018

A selection of the best pictures from the places we visited in the year.
Rovinj, a coastal town on the Istrian peninsula in Croatia, is a magical, 21st-century playground for those who like sun, beaches, hill towns, Roman ruins, local wine, truffles and top-notch dining.
Diners at Cafe Birdie, a Mediterranean restaurant serving refined dishes, in the Highland Park neighbourhood in Los Angeles.
Goats in the Tatacoa Desert in southwest Colombia. The Tatacoa Desert is a disorienting badland of prickly pear cactuses, wild goats, trenches, crags and bluffs.
Young performers practice a traditional dance in front of the Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad in Oaxaca, in the highlands of southern Mexico.
Inside the Globe of Science and Innovation at CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, on the outskirts of Geneva. India can now propose experiments to CERN.
