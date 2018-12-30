The best travel photos of 2018

Published: December 30, 2018 1:16 AM

A selection of the best pictures from the places we visited in the year.

A view of the Prana Tulail village in the conflicted region of Kashmir’s Gurez Valley. A razor wire fence along the banks of the Kishenganga River is meant to stop infiltrators from Pakistan (Michael Benanav)

Rovinj, a coastal town on the Istrian peninsula in Croatia, is a magical, 21st-century playground for those who like sun, beaches, hill towns, Roman ruins, local wine, truffles and top-notch dining.

(Susan Wright)

Diners at Cafe Birdie, a Mediterranean restaurant serving refined dishes, in the Highland Park neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

(Beth Coller)

Goats in the Tatacoa Desert in southwest Colombia. The Tatacoa Desert is a disorienting badland of prickly pear cactuses, wild goats, trenches, crags and bluffs.

(Federico Rios Escobar)

Young performers practice a traditional dance in front of the Basílica de Nuestra Señora de la Soledad in Oaxaca, in the highlands of southern Mexico.

(Brett Gundlock)

Inside the Globe of Science and Innovation at CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, on the outskirts of Geneva. India can now propose experiments to CERN.

(Alex Cretey-Systermans)

