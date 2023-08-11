The best luxury destinations to travel to this year

Traveling is an investment in itself, and probably the best investment of all. What’s better than spending your cash to sip cocktails on the beach, or your hot chocolate in the lap of the Swiss? A luxurious vacation is an experience in itself. Living a life of luxury comes with its own set of perks and having a hefty bank balance allows you to travel the world, and explore the unknown without having to worry about your expenses. Here are some of the luxurious places you can escape to :

Kudadoo Private Island, Maldives

The Maldives, an Instagram darling, has become recognised for the abundance of overwater villas that have taken over its waterways. These islands are the epitome of the ‘ideal’ beach vacation: bone-white beaches flanked by palm trees and crystal-clear blue waters, with wooden walkways leading out onto dozens of thatched-roof houses where swimming with tropical fish, is just a few steps away.

Kudadoo, a private island in the Maldives accessible by a 40-minute flight from Male, grants every dream – “anything, anytime, anywhere.” While the country is one of the ultimate luxury vacation locations, its location, and nature lend itself to water-based activities. Divers and snorkelers flock to the area to observe hammerhead sharks, manta rays, and whale sharks. There are also various sailing, fishing, and surfing options. Sip your cocktails with a private beach as you dig your fingers into delicious sea food at Maldives!

St. Moritz, Switzerland

The wealthy and famous’s holiday spots sometimes resemble tropical island paradise, yet they can also be the polar opposite. One such location is St. Moritz, Switzerland. St. Moritz, one of the world’s most renowned ski destinations, is located in the Albula Alps and was the first to boast both the first ski lift and the first electric light.

St. Lucia, Caribbean

St Lucia offers a different landscape than many other famous Caribbean resorts, with towering volcanoes bordering the coastline and lush rainforest spanning much of the island nation’s interior. Add to that a plethora of exquisite beaches – such as Marigot Bay and Sugar Beach – and the proximity to towns like Castries and Soufriere, and you have a winning combination.

You might visit the Caribbean a thousand times and still not have experienced all of the luxury options in places like the Bahamas, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic. St Lucia, on the other hand, is a little more unique – and isolated. The country offers a natural scenery and exquisite setting that ranks among the most beautiful in the world.

Lake Como, Italy

Lake Como, best known as the residence of George and Amal Clooney, was named the World’s Most Beautiful Lake in 2014. You can enjoy extravagant dinners, and lavish romantic boat rides in this magnificent city. Days here are frequently spent exploring the colourful hillside communities, learning about the local culture, and participating in activities like boating and golfing.

North Island, Seychelles

North Island is a luxurious island resort in Seychelles that is sprinkled with blue sea. The lush tropical trees, smooth powdery beach, and massive cliffs are straight out of a postcard. The estate is home to eleven magnificent villas that exemplify exclusivity and exclusive experiences. The island has untouched landscapes and provides a luxurious hideaway unlike any other.

Laucala Island Resort, Fiji

Laucala Island Resort is a bit of paradise spanning 3,500 acres. It allows you to discover Fiji’s booming marine offering, which is both unique and magnificent. The sun-kissed private beach, many water sports such as diving, surfing, and submarine tours, as well as delectable food, may keep visitors entertained for days. The twenty-five deluxe villas are designed to look like traditional Fijian homes and provide maximum comfort and solitude.

Cote d’Azur, France

Many Brits refer to this area of southern France as the French Riviera, and it features everything from scenic cities to luxurious beach resorts. Some of France’s most famous tourist sites, including Nice, Saint-Tropez, and Cannes, as well as Monaco, are located along this length of coastline, with travellers coming to the area every year for sunbathing, sightseeing, and a taste of famed French culture. The fact that these cities have hosted Film Festivals, F1 races, yachts, and Queen Victoria visits in the past speaks to the sparkle and glamour of this region of the country.

Villefranche sur Mer, France. Seaside town on the French Riviera (or CÃ´te d’Azur).

Nice and Cannes are riviera cities with similar grandeur and red roof style, and their varied attractions – galleries, museums, and the iconic Promenade des Anglais (Nice) and Boulevard de la Croisette – make them worth a visit. Saint-Tropez is synonymous with the Cote d’Azur’s wealthy spirit due to its notoriety in previous decades, but towns such as Menton provide all of the vibrant pastel architecture that you’d expect from this area of European coast.