By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

With father’s day knocking at the door, it’s time to make your mind on how you want to treat your dad and make him feel like the “luckiest father ever”.

Enough of surprising him with a gift and calling it a day. Your dad deserves more than that. A special gift may bring a smile to his face. But a special father’s day date will leave its marks in his book of favorite memories forever. As fathers seldom express their true desires, it’s hard to calculate what will make him happy. That’s where astrology comes to your rescue! Keep reading to know about the best father’s day date ideas based on his zodiac sign.

1. Aries Being a fire sign, the Aries dad loves to take challenges and is highly competitive. His fighter spirit would enjoy something adventurous yet daring, like hiking to a new place, bungee jumping or skydiving. In case he is scared of heights, a fun trip to the game station or water park with his kids will be his best date ever.

2. Taurus The heart of the Taurus dad belongs to the outdoors. The mild touch of sun on his skin makes him feel alive. A day spent in a calm and quiet nature park with calming music, celebratory cake and barbeque will be the most ideal way of celebration for him.

3. GeminiThe intellectuals of the zodiac are always curious to stimulate their brains and learn something new. Your Gemini dad will have a blast in an Escape room with you. As an alternative, you can also decorate your garden or terrace area with bright lights and call his friends for an outdoor or board game competition.

4. Cancer Nothing is more dear to a Cancerian dad than his family and peace. He doesn’t need extravagant gestures to make this day memorable. A simple lunch/dinner into your favorite restaurant followed by a movie date will leave him smiling for days. Don’t forget to dress up in your best attires for the special day.

5. Leo When was the last time when you had fun with your dad in a theme park? Ages ago, right? Choose father’s day as the perfect occasion for the two of you to enjoy as if the good old days are back. Click his photographs throughout the day, assemble them into a photo album and you’ve an adorable gift ready.

6. VirgoThe Virgo dad has a thing for art and craft. Depending upon his personal preferences, you can take him anywhere from an art museum or to a beach to play football. He would also love a quiet date at home with his collection of poems or paintings. Join him in rejuvenating his hobbies this father’s day.

7. Libra Charming, persuasive and intelligent… There’s no doubt why the Libra dad gets on so well with everyone. His extrovert nature combined with his unique taste in music and dancing makes the karaoke night the best father’s day date idea this year. A stadium concert will be a great gift too.

8. Scorpio The mysterious Scorpio is naturally attracted to activities which require a lot of physical strength. A day near the pool with his favourite music in the background is a great date idea. Also, they love mystery and mind games. Thus, take a chess game with you to learn a few mind-blowing tricks from him when not swimming.

9. SagittariusWho doesn’t love laughing their hearts out? Let me tell you a secret… The Sagittarian dad loves it. What’s better than attending a comedy show with his little ones on father’s day? Book the tickets for the nearest comedy show in your city and if it’s not happening anytime soon, compensate for it with a good old comedy movie.

10. CapricornThe Capricorn dad loves to enjoy some alone time after a hectic work schedule. They would love to be treated to an exquisite spa and massage treatment. A soothing music therapy after their spa treatment will calm their soul and wash their worries away. Definitely a date to remember.

11. AquariusNothing makes the Aquarian dad feel better than good music and social events. The perfect father’s day date for him would be a restaurant or bar with live music. Look out for music concerts or music festivals on his special day, and wait to see his fun side unravel itself.

12. PiscesThe Pisces father is sensitive and emotionally aware. He believes in spirituality and always looks forward to the optimistic phase of life. Joining him for a tarot card reading session and crystal healing will rejuvenate him and make for a great father-child bonding moment.

What are you waiting for? It’s time for you to take cues from this article and arrange the best father’s day date ever!

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)