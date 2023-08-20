The automated shops: Vending machines today are offering everything, from books, hygiene products to live crabs and umbrellas

When one thinks of vending machines, beverages, candies and chips come to mind. While this remains the top utility, the gamut of these automated retail machines has evolved much since the first vending machines came to the West in the late 1880s. The tech has evolved and so has the product range they offer.

A new and interesting addition are books. Rupa Publications India and Daalchini announced Food for Brain, a collaboration aimed at promoting reading culture and fostering brain nourishment. In the month-long celebration, which began on Book Lovers’ Day on August 9, about 200 smart vending machines are being set up across multiple locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram and Noida, which will offer books along with healthy snacks and beverages.

Earlier this month, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the airport operator, announced the installation of feminine hygiene product vending machines at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi. It was done in conjunction with feminine hygiene products brand Sirona. “We have collaborated with @DelhiAirport & created India’s 1st (perhaps worlds 1st) customised feminine hygiene vending machines offering a variety of Menstrual hygiene products, these shall be placed outside each washroom for women at airport, T2 is Live, T1 & T3 coming soon,” tweeted Sirona founder Deep Bajaj. The machines will offer a range of products, such as sanitary pads, tampons, and menstrual cups.

Vending machines are known to offer cost-effective products round the clock, and on holidays. While these are mainstream in a host of other countries, it has taken some time for them to pick up in India. However, given the increasing range of products these are offering, it would be about time that they become common here.

In an interesting development, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, in his monetary policy announcement earlier this year, announced a pilot project of a coin vending machine wherein customers would be able to draw coins through UPI payments in exchange of bank notes. “This will enhance the ease of accessibility to coins,” the governor said in his speech. “Based on the learnings from the pilot, guidelines will be issued to banks to promote the distribution of coins using these machines,” he added. The project will be launched in 12 cities.

In another first, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System will reportedly have UPI-enabled ticket vending machines. However, other payment options will also be available such as cash, credit/debit cards, UPI, etc. While these machines are already touted as eco-friendly, Tomra, a Norwegian MNC, offers reverse vending machines. The company was reportedly in talks with the Centre and state governments in India to set up such machines that would take in bottles and other containers that can be put to reuse. While this space continues to evolve, its top use remains in the F&B industry. Daalchini remains a popular company that sells snacks and home-style meals through vending machines, apart from automated kiosks and mobility retails.

In the land of flavourful delicacies, the age-old Biryani remains the fan’s favourite. Tapping on the craze, a Chennai-based startup earlier this year launched a biryani vending machine. The city is also home to south India’s first alcohol vending machine. Shifting the focus beyond India and one stumbles upon a host of interesting products such as the gold vending machines in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Named Gold To Go, these dispense bullion in one-, five-, and 10-gram increments. If this does not feel over the top, there are even car vending machines. Carvana is a tech startup based in Arizona, USA, which sells used cars through vending machines, along with online channels. Coming back to the F&B space, there are french fries vending machines and those for bread. However, nothing beats the ones in China that sell live crabs.

Such machines are located on streets and in subway stations and require just a few clicks for a customer to get these crustaceans.

When it comes to vending machines, no other place can trump Japan. According to reports, there is a vending machine for every 23 people in Japan. Evidently, such a large number of machines sell a host of products. You can find everything from candies and sugary drinks to ramen, beer, and even umbrellas and pantyhose.