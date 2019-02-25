The Astounding Bhagwad Gita: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil 800-kg copy of the holy book printed in Milan

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 2:09 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling an 800-kg Bhagwad Gita at ISKCON temple in New Delhi on February 26. The holy book, dubbed as the 'Astounding Bhagwad Gita' consists of 670 pages.

The ‘Astounding Bhagwad Gita’ will be unveiled by PM Narendra Modi at ISKCON temple in New Delhi on February 26. (ISCKON)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unveiling a mammoth 800 kg Bhagwad Gita at the ISKCON temple in New Delhi on February 26. Citing officials, news agency PTI reported that the 670-pages giant copy of the holy book has been dubbed as the ‘Astounding Bhagwad Gita’ by ISKON.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), known colloquially as the Hare Krishna movement, consists of over 400 temples across the globe and runs over a hundred vegetarian restaurants and community serving projects in various parts of the world.

PTI quoted an ISKCON statement as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the ‘Astounding Bhagavad Gita’ on February 26 at the ISKCON Temple and Cultural Centre in East of Kailash in New Delhi. Later on, it will be installed on a two-ton hydraulic stand on the ISKCON Delhi campus, where it can be viewed by all. After the ceremony, PM Modi will also address a gathering of spiritual leaders, social leaders, scholars, and diplomats. Devotees of the movement from across the globe will also be present for the event.

Bhagavad Gita will be bound with a process called Japanese binding, utilizing stainless-steel screws. Its cover will be made of carbon fibre, light yet extremely strong material used to build satellites. And the cover painting of Krishna and Arjuna will be surrounded by intricate laser-engraved black and gold motifs made with precious metal inserts.

It said that with an artistic touch of eighteen exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof.

