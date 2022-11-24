Thanksgiving 2022: Easy-to-prepare cocktail recipes to make your evening special

It’s Thanksgiving and there is nothing better than a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Sure, you could absolutely break open your favorite bottle of wine, but we think these festive, seasonal cocktails make a special occasion like Thanksgiving dinner all the more special.
Recipe Courtesy — Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman
APPLE CIDER WITH JD FIRE
INGREDIENTS:
½ lemon
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 ice cubes
45 ml Jack Daniel’s Fire
235 ml apple cider
INSTRUCTIONS:
Rim the glasses
Juice half a lemon. Carefully pour the juice onto a plate or in a small container. Add the sugar to another plate or container.
Gently dip the rim of a clean glass in lemon juice, then in brown sugar. Make circular motions to coat the rim evenly.
Add the ice cubes to a glass. Pour the Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass or cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Give it a stir with a spoon or a cinnamon stick.
GARNISH: 1 cinnamon stick, 1 apple cut in slices
TENNESSEE TODDY
INGREDIENTS:
60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
15 ml honey
15 ml lemon juice
120 ml hot water
INSTRUCTIONS:
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug.
Add honey and lemon juice.
Pour in 1/2 cup hot water and stir.
Garnish with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.
TENNESSEE COFFEE
INGREDIENTS:
60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7
1 Mug Coffee
1 tsp Brown Sugar
Coffee Creamer
Whipped Cream (Garnish)
Coffee (Garnish)
INSTRUCTIONS:
Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee.
Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar.
Top with whipped cream and coffee.
Stir and enjoy
GARNISH: Whip Cream and Coffee
Cheers!