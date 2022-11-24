scorecardresearch
Written by FE Lifestyle
Thanksgiving 2022: Easy-to-prepare cocktail recipes to make your evening special
Try these cocktails

It’s Thanksgiving and there is nothing better than a perfectly paired cocktail to tie your meal together seamlessly. Sure, you could absolutely break open your favorite bottle of wine, but we think these festive, seasonal cocktails make a special occasion like Thanksgiving dinner all the more special.

Recipe Courtesy — Pankaj Arora, Brand Advocacy Manager – India Area, Brown-Forman

APPLE CIDER WITH JD FIRE

INGREDIENTS:

½ lemon

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 ice cubes

45 ml Jack Daniel’s Fire

235 ml apple cider

INSTRUCTIONS:

Rim the glasses

Juice half a lemon. Carefully pour the juice onto a plate or in a small container. Add the sugar to another plate or container.

Gently dip the rim of a clean glass in lemon juice, then in brown sugar. Make circular motions to coat the rim evenly.

Add the ice cubes to a glass. Pour the Jack Daniel’s Fire into the glass or cocktail bowl. Fill it with apple cider. Give it a stir with a spoon or a cinnamon stick.

GARNISH: 1 cinnamon stick, 1 apple cut in slices

TENNESSEE TODDY

INGREDIENTS:

60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

15 ml honey

15 ml lemon juice

120 ml hot water 

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug. 

Add honey and lemon juice. 

Pour in 1/2 cup hot water and stir.

Garnish with whole spices like cloves, cinnamon sticks, and star anise. 

TENNESSEE COFFEE

INGREDIENTS:

60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7

1 Mug Coffee

1 tsp Brown Sugar

Coffee Creamer

Whipped Cream (Garnish)

Coffee (Garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS: 

Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee. 

Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar. 

Top with whipped cream and coffee. 

Stir and enjoy

GARNISH: Whip Cream and Coffee

Cheers!

X