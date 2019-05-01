Thala Ajith turns 48! Boney Kapoor, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan wish Tamil super star on birthday

'Happy Birthday, Thala' is trending on Twitter today, sending fans of the Tamil super star Ajith Kumar into a tizzy. Called the 'George Clooney of Tamil cinema', Ajit Kumar is known for his charismatic personality, down to earth attitude and engaged in several public service initiatives besides being a huge success at the box office in Tamil film industry. Reserved in public life, the Tamil super star has a huge fan following in the southern film industry. Boney Kapoor is one of the first from Bollywood to greet Ajith Kumar and to wish the actor on his birthday. Malayalam super star Mohanlal has also taken to Twitter to greet 'Thala Ajith' on this special day. Actress Vedhika has also tweeted out birthday wishes for the actor. Fans are looking forward to watch Ajith play the lead role in the Tamil remake 'Nerkonda Paarvai' which is based on the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Starring Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan, the Tamil film is set to release in August. Boney Kapoor is collaborating with Ajith Kumar for this Tamil remake of 'Pink'. The Tamil remake also marks Vidya Balan's debut into Tamil cinema. 'Happy Birthday, Thala' is trending on Twitter today, sending fans of the Tamil super star Ajith Kumar into a tizzy. Called the 'George Clooney of Tamil cinema', Ajit Kumar is known for his charismatic personality, down to earth attitude and engaged in several public service initiatives besides being a huge success at the box office in Tamil film industry. Reserved in public life, the Tamil super star has a huge fan following in the southern film industry. Boney Kapoor is one of the first from Bollywood to greet Ajith Kumar and to wish the actor on his birthday. Malayalam super star Mohanlal has also taken to Twitter to greet 'Thala Ajith' on this special day. Actress Vedhika has also tweeted out birthday wishes for the actor. Fans are looking forward to watch Ajith play the lead role in the Tamil remake 'Nerkonda Paarvai' which is based on the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Pink'. Starring Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan, the Tamil film is set to release in August. Boney Kapoor is collaborating with Ajith Kumar for this Tamil remake of 'Pink'. The Tamil remake also marks Vidya Balan's debut into Tamil cinema. Happy Birthday Ajith Kumar#HappyBirthdayThala pic.twitter.com\/zulxOajEX2 \u2014 Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 1, 2019 Happy Birthday #Ajith. May God always keep you and your family \u00a0blessed with good health and happiness. Have a Splendid year and many more to come. Lots of Love and Blessings. #HappyBirthdayThala \u2014 Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 1, 2019 Wishing a very happy birthday to Ajith sir :) \u2014 Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 1, 2019 Wishing Ajith sir a very very happy birthday ???? \u2014 shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) May 1, 2019 Happiest birthday to #AjithKumar Sir, a brilliant actor and an amazing person. Wishing you health, happiness and success! #HBDIconicThalaAJITH pic.twitter.com\/7ZBbyo1mVX \u2014 Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 1, 2019 Happy happy birthday to Ajith sir ????May you have a beautiful year ahead filled with lots of happiness and great health #HappyBirthdayThala \u2014 Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) May 1, 2019 Happy Birthday to our dear Thala Ajith Sir ???????????? \u2014 Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 1, 2019 In February this year, Thala 'Ajith' had reportedly paid a casual visit to the sets of Malayalam super star Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Marakkar Arabikadalintey Simham'. Photos of Ajith Kumar with director Priyadarshan on social media had sent fans of both Tamil and Malayalam cinema into a tizzy! HBD to one of India's biggest superstars, & likely one of the world's most admired & respected popular personalities - rightfully so for his humility, longevity, public service & sheer talent. Happy Birthday #Ajith! #HappyBirthdayThalaAjith #ThalaAjith#HappyBirthdayThala pic.twitter.com\/eoZJtNCzK5 \u2014 Dilani Rabindran (@dilani_r) May 1, 2019 Wishing the man of simplicity, hard work, commitment & dedication a very happy birthday!#HBDThala #HappyBirthdayThala pic.twitter.com\/2pg9RDBsgO \u2014 KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) April 30, 2019 A thunderous success at the box office, Viswasam was Ajit Kumar's last release and it earned more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. Released along with Rajnikanth's Petta, Ajith Kumar's 'Viswasam' was a bigger success at the box office than 'Petta.' Interestingly, Ajith Kumar is also the first super star in the southern film industry to directly discourage and disband fan clubs that were dedicated to him and he sent out a strong message to his fans to treat entertainment as just that and nothing more. The actor's upcoming movie 'Nerkonda Paavai' is directed by H.Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.