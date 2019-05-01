Thala Ajith turns 48! Boney Kapoor, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Shruti Haasan wish Tamil super star on birthday

Published: May 1, 2019 12:23:59 PM

Called the 'George Clooney of Tamil cinema', Ajit Kumar is known for his charismatic personality, down to earth attitude and engaged in several public service initiatives besides being a huge success at the box office in Tamil film industry.

?Happy Birthday, Thala? is trending on Twitter today!

‘Happy Birthday, Thala’ is trending on Twitter today, sending fans of the Tamil super star Ajith Kumar into a tizzy. Called the ‘George Clooney of Tamil cinema’, Ajit Kumar is known for his charismatic personality, down to earth attitude and engaged in several public service initiatives besides being a huge success at the box office in Tamil film industry. Reserved in public life, the Tamil super star has a huge fan following in the southern film industry.

Boney Kapoor is one of the first from Bollywood to greet Ajith Kumar and to wish the actor on his birthday. Malayalam super star Mohanlal has also taken to Twitter to greet ‘Thala Ajith’ on this special day. Actress Vedhika has also tweeted out birthday wishes for the actor.

Fans are looking forward to watch Ajith play the lead role in the Tamil remake ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ which is based on the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Pink’. Starring Ajith Kumar and Vidya Balan, the Tamil film is set to release in August. Boney Kapoor is collaborating with Ajith Kumar for this Tamil remake of ‘Pink’.

The Tamil remake also marks Vidya Balan’s debut into Tamil cinema.

In February this year, Thala ‘Ajith’ had reportedly paid a casual visit to the sets of Malayalam super star Mohanlal’s upcoming film ‘Marakkar Arabikadalintey Simham’. Photos of Ajith Kumar with director Priyadarshan on social media had sent fans of both Tamil and Malayalam cinema into a tizzy!

A thunderous success at the box office, Viswasam was Ajit Kumar’s last release and it earned more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. Released along with Rajnikanth’s Petta, Ajith Kumar’s ‘Viswasam’ was a bigger success at the box office than ‘Petta.’

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar is also the first super star in the southern film industry to directly discourage and disband fan clubs that were dedicated to him and he sent out a strong message to his fans to treat entertainment as just that and nothing more.

The actor’s upcoming movie ‘Nerkonda Paavai’ is directed by H.Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.

