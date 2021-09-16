Tempting hotel offers! Amidst new hotel launches, wedding and staycation packages, a glimpse of hospitality laws

In Kerala, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, restaurants and hotels are taking the best safety measures to ensure that guests are safe and enjoying their hotel experience to the fullest. (Image: Jhoom)

Hotel launches are increasing, so is the relevance of hospitality related laws! As tempting and alluring as the world of hospitality is, there are several issues facing the industry due to the pandemic and concerns related to safety continue to pose challenges. Worldwide, there are disturbing instances reported with regard to how restaurants face difficult interactions with customers when they are asked to mask up or show their vaccination status. In India, however, the challenges are more to do with ensuring the safety protocols to keep guests and travellers safe and being in sync with relevant hospitality laws.

New Hotel Launches on the Rise

Notably, hotel launches are at an all-time high since last year, signalling a positive forecast for the year ahead. While there are concerns surfacing regarding the possibility of a third wave, the hospitality industry is rolling out contactless cutting edge services that seamlessly integrate with the current scenario.

The recent launch of the Naini Retreat in Nainital, an IHCL SeleQtions resort, indicates the brand’s yet another unique holiday destination in the state of Uttarakhand. The resort will be operated by Leisure Hotels Group, as per a franchise with IHCL. Not to forget, IHCL already has marked its presence in five other locations in Uttarakhand, namely – Corbett, Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Pantnagar.

Hilton rolls out the red carpet for the wedding season

With the upcoming wedding season, Hilton India has announced the launch of its Wedding Diaries, which offers its guests with a once-in-a-lifetime wedding experience. An Wedding Advisory Board, composed of wedding planners, will support and guide guests to put together and curate the entire wedding experience with a personalised touch.

Hilton’s offer includes a limited time to book for ‘Wedding Bliss’ as the package includes a Bridal suite, in-room breakfast and offers such as organising a photo shoot venue, offering appetizers and sparkling wine to the couple.

Nature-centric hospitality on the rise

In Kerala, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, restaurants and hotels are taking the best safety measures to ensure that guests are safe and enjoying their hotel experience to the fullest.

Take, for instance, The Four Points by Sheraton, where its much anticipated open dinner by its rooftop infinity pool offers guests a stunning skyline view of the entire city of Kochi. Besides opening pre-booking for dinner, the hotel is also ensuring that attractive staycation packages are also on offer.

Other Nature-centric hospitality brands including The Zuri Kumarakom, Abad Whispering Palms resort in Kumarakom and Casino Group’s iconic Marari Beach resort are functioning seamlessly to ensure that their guests remain safe and pampered in the luxury of Nature’s scenic landscapes.

No doubts, good food is King!

Changes are being made to how food is prepared and delivered. New innovations are literally on the roll during the pandemic. Take, for instance, Azure Hospitality, which has some iconic brands such as Sly Granny, Mamagot, Foxtrot and Dhaba, has rolled out Johoom, a cloud kitchen which celebrates India’s regional and traditional cuisines. Given the new normal, this is specifically made for home delivery only. Signature dishes include Papdi Chaat served with Guacamole and Dilli ka Matra kulcha, among others. For non-vegetarians, an unmissable signature dish is tandoori bacon wrapped in jumbo prawns – just talk about globalising desi culinary versions and cloud kitchens are already innovating and rocking this space!

Another notable instance, the Biryani House, which terms itself as one of the fastest upcoming delivery outlet platforms that offer a variety of biryanis, kebabs and curries, has recently rolled out its biryani roll for the first time, at the launch of its district master franchise in Ambernath. The brand positions itself as the only one to offer 50 varieties of Dum Biryanis at an affordable price.

According to Sarvesh Chaubey, Chairman – The Biryani House, “We made our presence in the global market by giving one country master license in the Philippines and we will be giving out ten more by December 2021.”

Hospitality related laws should be a priority

According to Nikhil Sharma, Regional Director – Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, “The hospitality industry has faced numerous challenges across the globe since the start of the pandemic. As nations went under lockdowns, the hospitality industry took time to make necessary changes in its policies to cater to its customer base amid the new normal, making it key for hotels to keep up with the most recent updates in the hospitality laws.”

Increasingly, there is a continued interest in safeguarding the well being of guests. Contactless services are the ‘new normal’ across the hospitality sector.

The importance of adhering to hospitality laws, as Nikhil Sharma, Regional Director – Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, lays it out, is critical for the reputation of well-established and well-trusted hotel brands.

“It is paramount that hotels put the health, safety and well being of their guests first. For instance, a handful of laws administer the practices to ensure that the dining areas in hotels are properly sanitised. Likewise, there are laws governing fire life safety, guest and employee welfare, food safety and more. By instilling them in their operations, hotels can ensure the reputation of their brands. If need be, hotels can partner with top hospitality law firms that help keep businesses familiar with new updates in the sphere of hospitality laws,” Nikhil Sharma informs Financial Express Online.

Clearly, work-from-home fatigue, chronic stress and the need for relaxation prompt Indian travellers to lean towards trusted hotel brands, offers and staycations while embracing the ‘new normal’, yes – the hybrid workplace.