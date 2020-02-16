Temple within oneself: What matters is inwards, not outwards, says artist Ghiora Aharoni

The work Make me a Temple Within employs portable vintage Buddhist shrines, but the statue of the Buddha inside the window has been replaced with video montage of devotional rituals, inversing the relationship between the shrine and worshipper, signifying spiritual energy created within the self

Struck by his art and melding of languages like Hindi and Urdu and Hebrew and Arabic, you invariably ask Ghiora Aharoni where he comes from. Just like his art, his answer sets the narrative for the rest of our conversation: “I belong to every place.”

For someone living in fractured times, his art is particularly attracting, especially the phrase: “Mere liye ek mandir banao”, which draws you in. Ironically, while it may be the banner for the divisiveness existing today in India, the artwork was not inspired by just this country. “Conflict is global, and the issues are universal when one looks at many places in the world. What happens at one place becomes relevant five years later elsewhere.”

Artist Ghiora Aharoni

Just like this particular work, which he exhibited at the India Art Fair in the national capital recently, was created in 2008, inspired by the Hebrew Bible, where god told the Hebrews that “make me a temple so I can come and live inside you”. “Later translations of the text changed it into ‘make me a temple amongst you’, which translates into brick and mortar. Now that begs a question, which temple is more important? That is what I am trying to give perspective to through my art, going back to the original text, that what matters is inwards and not outwards,” says Aharoni.

While his message could not be more clear, through his art that inspires to transcend metaphorical and physical boundaries when it comes to spirituality, one wonders if anyone is ready to take it? Does his art have people talking, and does it spark off some sort of conscientiousness? “Yes, it does, though they don’t necessarily believe in it. Some people have a very, very strong opinion about religion, so they don’t agree with me, but it opens their minds to see a new perspective,” he says, adding that his message is that we are all one and the level of respect we have for ourselves is what we must have for each other. “It is about coexistence. We lost that part at some point and that is what I am trying to talk about”.

So is he offering any resolution to the conflicts through his art? “No, that’s too big a task,” he says pragmatically. Then he adds: “For me, resolution is easy. First step is, let’s learn each other’s languages. When you meet people who speak your language, there is open communication. People who speak more than one language have no stiffness of singularity.”

This is where his concept of duality comes in. His attempt at merging two languages, like Hindi and Urdu to become Hindru and Hebrew and Arabic to become Hebrabic, is a start.

The artworks also celebrate duality in placing artefacts of different cultures side by side, symbolising compassion for the other and the commonalities in spirituality that transcend cultures and beliefs. “It is a gentle reminder that we are more important than brick and mortar. The moment we open our hearts and understand divinity and learn each other’s languages, it becomes so much easy.”

He goes on to themes like femininity and its acceptance amongst all, using objects and pictures from diverse cultures to create one piece of art, managing a seamless integration. It all looks almost easy—a perfect amalgamation, a peaceful coexistence of varying thoughts, languages, cultures and objects. But reality is not housed in a kiosk, be it Vienna, Amsterdam or the Venice Biennale, where he has exhibited his work, spreading his message, nor is it in the hands of one individual. And you walk away, accepting his verdict that art cannot bring about resolution. Resignedly.