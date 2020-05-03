Teen reading: List of book titles recommended by Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puruskar-winner Paro Anand

We bring to you a list of book titles recommended by Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puruskar-winner Paro Anand.
We bring to you a list of book titles recommended by Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puruskar-winner Paro Anand. An author touching various issues concerning the young audience, including communal hatred, failure, sexual abuse and being different, Anand hopes ‘teens can find the time to look at the truth that they already know about’ with these books, which have greatly impacted her
Flyaway Boy
By Jane D’Souza
A difficult topic, of a child who doesn’t fit in, told in a gentle, even funny way.
Gravepyres School for the Recently Deceased
By Anita Roy
A very wickedly fun book.
Can we say we have found
our own JK Rowling?
Queen of Ice
By Devika Rangachari
One of my most favourite historical fiction titles, which is not just about female empowerment, but also about fighting for your place.
The Good Indian Child’s Guide to Eating Mangoes
By Natasha Sharma
Fall off your chair laughing with this absolutely hilarious and brilliant book, because it is absolutely true.
Slightly Burnt
By Payal Dhar
A brave book on LGBTQ issues. No holds barred, yet gently powerful.
Unbroken
By Nandhika Nandi
A feisty, fierce book about disability
and ability.
Across the Line
By Nayanika Mahtani
A stunning and unusual look at the Partition of India and Pakistan, set in the two countries and in a modern context.
Faces in the Water
By Ranjit Lal
A head-on look at
the harsh reality of female infanticide.
Smitten
By Ranjit Lal
A book about child sexual abuse, it can leave you feeling sad and angry, but also empowered. Teens need it.
You Don’t Know Everything, Jilly P
By Alex Gino
A fresh and different way of
looking at prejudice, and a
deep look within ourselves.
