Teen reading: List of book titles recommended by Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puruskar-winner Paro Anand

We bring to you a list of book titles recommended by Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puruskar-winner Paro Anand. An author touching various issues concerning the young audience, including communal hatred, failure, sexual abuse and being different, Anand hopes ‘teens can find the time to look at the truth that they already know about’ with these books, which have greatly impacted her

Flyaway Boy

By Jane D’Souza

A difficult topic, of a child who doesn’t fit in, told in a gentle, even funny way.

Gravepyres School for the Recently Deceased

By Anita Roy

A very wickedly fun book.

Can we say we have found

our own JK Rowling?

Queen of Ice

By Devika Rangachari

One of my most favourite historical fiction titles, which is not just about female empowerment, but also about fighting for your place.

The Good Indian Child’s Guide to Eating Mangoes

By Natasha Sharma

Fall off your chair laughing with this absolutely hilarious and brilliant book, because it is absolutely true.

Slightly Burnt

By Payal Dhar

A brave book on LGBTQ issues. No holds barred, yet gently powerful.

Unbroken

By Nandhika Nandi

A feisty, fierce book about disability

and ability.

Across the Line

By Nayanika Mahtani

A stunning and unusual look at the Partition of India and Pakistan, set in the two countries and in a modern context.

Faces in the Water

By Ranjit Lal

A head-on look at

the harsh reality of female infanticide.

Smitten

By Ranjit Lal

A book about child sexual abuse, it can leave you feeling sad and angry, but also empowered. Teens need it.

You Don’t Know Everything, Jilly P

By Alex Gino

A fresh and different way of

looking at prejudice, and a

deep look within ourselves.