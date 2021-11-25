Techtextil India inaugurated in Mumbai; Check details

Reconnecting the technical textile value chain for the very first-time post- lockdown, Techtexil India 2021 has kicked off in Mumbai.

Bringing the technical textile industry together after a two-year span, Techtextil India 2021 opened in Mumbai today and was inaugurated by key industry and government figures. The trade fair aims to showcase the future potential of technical textiles backed by a series of knowledge sessions, live product demos and B2B networking opportunities.

Reconnecting the technical textile value chain for the very first-time post- lockdown, Techtexil India 2021 has kicked off in Mumbai. The aim of show organiser Messe Frankfurt India through the new edition is to promote industry unification and support business recovery across the value chain of technical textiles.

The high-profile event held at Bombay Exhibition Centre was inaugurated by:

• Marja Einig, Deputy Consul General of the German Consulate

• Amit Agarwal, Chairman, Indian Technical Textiles Association (ITTA)

• Anup Rakshit, Executive Director, ITTA

• Avinash Misar, Vice chairman, ITTA

• Pramod Khosla, MD & Chairman, Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd

• Robin Kapoor, CEO & MD, PARK Nonwoven

• Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd

Weavetech Engineers, Lenzing Fibers India Pvt Ltd, Khosla Profile Pvt Ltd, Lucky International, Meera Industries Limited, Park Non-Woven Pvt Ltd, Sarex Chemicals, Alok Masterbatches Pvt Ltd, SICAM and Suntech Geotextile Pvt Ltd are some of the leading Indian companies participating in the 2021 fair.

One of the key highlights of Techtextil India is the special showcase of German technology at an exclusive German pavilion, featuring some of the top technical textile manufacturers from the country, such as Autefa Solution Germany GmbH, DILO Systems GmbH, Emtec Electronic GmbH, Georg Sahm GmbH & Co, Karl Mayer Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Merz Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Oerlikon Barmag Zweigniederlassung der Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co.

On the domestic front, the nodal agency for investment promotion and facilitation for the Government of Tamil Nadu – Guidance are showcasing their prowess in technical textiles along with some of the major industry players from the state, including Cyber Textiles India Pvt Ltd, Jayashree Spun Bond, Lenzing Ag India, Liester Technologies, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Milltex Engineers Pvt Ltd, Superfil Products Pvt Ltd, Uster Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.

Day two is set to host the next chapter of Techtextil India Digital Symposium allowing attendees to gain insight into major growth prospects and emerging opportunities in India. Aimed at ‘Transforming India’s Technical Textile Landscape through Innovations and Investments’, the virtual platform will feature a series of sessions on Foreign Direct Investment Opportunities and Policies, Investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu, Investments & Opportunities in South Carolina for Technical Textiles sector, PLI & New Investment Opportunities, Sustainable Technical Textiles and Global sustainable approach for Textiles with Antimicrobial Performance. Moreover, attendees and buyers who are unable to attend the physical show are able to witness product demonstrations virtually and engage with exhibitors via the virtual platform.

Showcasing the potential of technical textiles through the new hybrid edition, the remaining two days of the fair will set a tone for strong business restart by delivering crucial learning, sourcing and business opportunities. Press information and photographic material: techtextil- india.co.in