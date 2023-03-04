Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani earns Rs 17 lakh per day: Know everything about his life, education, and career

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director C P Gurnani’s salary for Financial Year 2022 was increased to Rs 63.4 crore, the Economics Times reported. In 2012, he was appointed as the CEO of Tech Mahindra and he played an integral part in the aggregation of Mahindra Satyam with Tech Mahindra.

C P Gurnani’s salary was Rs 63.4 crore after receiving a 189 per cent hike in his compensation in 2022, the Economic Times reported. As per Tech Mahindra, C P Gurnani’s remuneration –salary, stock compensation benefits, and post-employment benefits – was Rs 21.9 crore in FY21.

Early life and career

Born on December 19, 1958, in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, C P Gurnani spent his early life in Jaipur and other parts of Rajasthan. For the unversed, Tech Mahindra was founded on October 24, 1986, by Anand Mahindra. C P Gurnani joined Tech Mahindra in November 2004, when the company was known as Mahindra British Telecom. In his 35 years of career, he has worked with HCL, Hewlett Packard Limited, Perot Systems (India)Limited, and HCL Corporation Ltd.

His education

C P Gurnani has a degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela.

His net worth

As per reports, C P Gurnani’s net worth is around USD 5 million (as of 2022). Tech Mahindra is a USD 6.0 billion company and its operations are spread across 90 countries.