Teacher’s Day: How to wish your mentor depending on your Zodiac Sign

Teacher's Day wishes

We all have that one teacher in our lives has influenced us immensely and no matter what you remember that person for every accomplishment of yours. That person who has been our guide, our pat at the back, our constructive critic, our way forward. They have shaped our lives in many way.

Here’s a special guide from Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor on how to express gratitude or love to them according to your zodiac sign

Capricorn

Express your gratitude for how trusting them changed your life and for then help all through

Aquarius

Send a simple thank you note or flower to express your gratitude towards your teacher. . Although a small gesture, it will mean a lot to them.

Pisces

Extending support or showing gratitude whenever they need it

Aries

You could also thank them by showing how much they were there for you in bad times.

Taurus

Send them a message or talk to them over a call which can relieve them of stress and calm their mind. You can also take time to go out with them

Gemini

Presenting them with a flower or fragrance would be nice. That would make them feel happy and positive about you.

Leo

Have a friendly talk with them, make them feel special with a surprise

Cancer

Share some of the old fond memories with them , it would make them feel happy.

Virgo

Let them know how their teaching helped you better than what others had taught. Tell them why that person is your favourite teacher

Libra

To make them feel special encourage your teachers or mentors by appreciating their teachings or method of teaching

Scorpio

Being the wild child themselves, you can ask your teacher to travel. You could suggest a good place where they can best explore themselves.

Sagittarius

Take them down the memory lane, relive memories and tell them how you wish to travel to the past to relive the moments with them that is too special for both.