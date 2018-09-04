Teachers Day, 5th September 2018: Interesting Gift ideas for teachers to show your love and respect

Happy Teachers Day 2018: The birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the first Vice President of India and the second President of India, has been celebrated as the Teachers Day since 1962.

5th September, Teachers Day Special: The birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. It is a day when we honour our educators as an appreciation towards their contribution to society and shaping our lives. The birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was the first Vice President of India and the second President of India, has been celebrated as the Teachers Day since 1962. There is an interesting anecdote behind the inception of the occasion. He himself was a great teacher and in order to pay their respects, students wanted to celebrate his birthday. However, while talking about the idea of celebrating his birthday, Dr Radhakrishnan had said, “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers’ Day.” Ever since then this day is dedicated to teachers across the country.

Teachers are a very important and crucial part of our formative phase of life. So this year, if you wish to gift them something unique here are some ideas.

Happy Teachers Day 2018: Interesting Gift ideas for teachers-

Books

A teacher loves to read and impart their learning with their students. This Teachers Day, gift your teacher a book- something that they would love to read over a cup of tea/ coffee in their spare time. So go and grab a book, which you think, will grab the eyeballs of your teachers. The safer option is to buy books based on their favourite themes.

Chocolate Box

Who doesn’t love chocolates! This year get your teacher a box full of handmade chocolates along with a greeting card to make their day. Write down your message for them and make them feel appreciated.

Teacher Supplies

Give them something that they can use every day in their busy schedule. Compile a list of things like notepads, pen set, dairy among other things to give your teacher a more practical gift.

Home-made muffins

This teachers day, give your teachers a sweet surprise and bake some muffins at home. Your teacher would love to receive such a thoughtful gift and will appreciate the effort you put into it.

More about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Born on September 5, 1888, Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher who went on to become the first Vice President of Independent India. Some interesting facts about him include that he used to accept only Rs 2,500 out of his Rs 10,000 salary per month when he was the President of India, as reported the Free Press Journal. The remaining part of his salary used to go into the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund every month.