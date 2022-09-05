Teachers’ Day 2022: From watches to notebook organizers, check the list of best gifts for your mentor

Gift ideas for Teachers’ Day: Teachers’ Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of India’s former President and educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Students all across the country organize events and offer gifts to honour their teachers. If you are also looking for gifts for your teachers, you don’t need to be confused as we’ll make the task easier for you. Check out the list of presents that will put a smile on your mentor’s face:

Wrist watch:

Gold tone stainless steel watch featuring a day date function on a five link stainless steel bracelet with a black dial from the recent black and gold collection. The perfect addition for any wardrobe. This hybrid sport and dress watch is perfect as a Teacher’s Day gift.

Price: Rs 13,290

Whisky

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old, is a perfectly balanced single malt whisky matured for 18 years in both American and European sherry seasoned oak casks. It has a rich amber honey tone, and imparts notes of dried fruits, ginger and toffee. A warm oak spice finish is balanced by citrus flavors of sweet orange.

Price: Rs 55,000

Notebook organizer:

This A5 leather notebook organizer is the perfect accessory for those who love simple, clean and functional products.

Price: Rs 2,345

Pencil Case

A stylish yet simple stationary pouch case accompanied by the feature of portability of small stationery items like pencils, pens and others. A chic yarn-dyed striped lining enhances its looks and makes it a perfect Teachers’ Day gift.

Price: Rs 1,275

Shoes

These shoes by Onitsuka Tiger are a perfect gift for your mentor. These will add style and comfort to their lives.

Price: Rs 13,000

A dress

Dresses with elegant and refined designs that bring out the beauty and individuality of each wearer create a unique look and add a soft radiance to everyday life. This one from UNIQLO is a perfect gift for your teacher.

Price: Rs 3,990

Wallet and belt gift set

This belt and wallet gift set by Da Milano is your perfect guide to gifting. This gift box consists of a 35mm pin buckle belt and a bifold men’s wallet. Packed in a beautiful box, it can be gifted as is.

Price: Rs 5999