Teachers Day 2019: What is the significance of celebrating September 5 as day to honour teachers

Happy Teachers’ Day 2019: Former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan very popular among the students.

Teachers Day: The day dedicated to the hard work and importance of a Teacher in our lives is celebrated as Teachers’ Day is different parts of the world on different dates. Well! Here in India, we celebrate the day on September 5. This day also commemorates the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a well-known scholar, teacher and ardent promoter of education.

On this special day, students cherish the contribution of teachers in making their life better and shaping their behaviours according to societal prospects. September 5, is special for students as classrooms across the nation are filled with colours be it balloons or artistic decoration on the chalkboards. Many cultural programs are also organised on this day. Also, students gift greetings card and handmade crafts to their teachers with messages of gratitude.

Teachers Day – Historic Significance:

It was on September 5, 1962, when the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated. Also, President Radhakrishnan assumed his office in the same year. S Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of India and become the second President after succeeding Dr. Rajendra Prashad. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5th, 1882 in a Telegu Brahmin family in Thiruttani in Tamil Nadu. He completed his Master’s Degree in Philosophy from the University of Madras and went on to teach in the University of Mysore and then in the University of Calcutta. He was very popular among the students during his teaching career. S Radhakrishnan also served as the Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University and the Andhra University. He also got a call from Oxford University to take the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions.

It was on the occasion of his birthday, after he assumed the office as the President of India, that few of his friends and students requested him to let them observe his birthday. In reaction to this request, S Radhakrishnan reportedly stated, “Rather than celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege, if 5th of September is observed as Teachers’ Day.” He wanted this to pay tribute to the greatest teachers of India and Bangladesh who made remarkable contribution in the field of education. It was after this incident that September 5th is observed as Teachers’ Day in India.

In 1954, S Radhakrishnan was honoured with Bharat Ratna, along with several other highest civilian awards like Knighthood in 1931. He also got nominated eleven times for Nobel Peace Prize until he passed away in 1975.

Happy Teachers Day 2019 – Importance:

Teacher (Guru) has always been treated next to god in Indian mythology. A teacher is the highest contributor to making us a better human. A teacher is a key person in our life who helps us grow our mentally and socially. If it has not been for teachers, brilliance would have been just a word. It is a teacher who guides us and helps us nurture our talent.

Teachers undoubtedly deserve our respect through every single day of the year for making us a better version of ourself. On 5th September, the students show their gratitude for the contribution of teachers in making them a better human each day and express their respect and love for teachers.