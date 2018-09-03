Teachers Day 2018: Why we celebrate Teachers Day on 5th September every year – Importance, History & Reasons of Celebration

Happy Teachers’ Day 2018

5th September, Teachers Day Special: Teachers’ day is celebrated across the world on various dates. In India, Teachers’ day is celebrated on 5th September, the birthday of the former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a well-known scholar, teacher and promoter of education.

On this special day, students celebrate the contribution of teachers in their lives and shaping up the society. The classrooms across the nation burst into colours with decorations, cultural programmes, greetings and what not.

Happy Teachers Day 2018 – History:

The first Teachers’ Day was celebrated in 1962, the year when President Radhakrishnan assumed his office. Radhakrishnan was the first vice-president of India and succeeded Rajendra Prashad to become the second President of the country.

On September 5th of 1882, Radhakrishnan was born into a Telegu Brahmin family in Tirutani in Andhra Pradesh. He did his Masters’ in Philosophy from the University of Madras. And later, went on to teach in University of Mysore and University of Calcutta, where he was also popular among the students.

Radhakrishnan also served as the Vice Chancellor Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University. He was also called to take the Chair of Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions in Oxford University.

After he became the President of India, a group of his friends and students requested him to let them observe his birthday. Radhakrishnan reportedly said, “instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5th is observed as Teachers’ Day.” He wanted to do this to pay tributes to the greatest teachers of India and Bangladesh. Since then, 5th of September, his birthday, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India.

Radhakrishnan was conferred Bharat Ratna in 1931, along with several other highest civilian awards like Knighthood. He was also nominated eleven times for Nobel Peace Prize until he passed away in 1975.

Happy Teachers Day 2018 – Importance and Reason for celebration:

Undoubtedly, a teacher is the person who helps us grow our mind and personality. Teachers help us become better human beings. They are the ones who take up the responsibility to educate the newer generations in order to build a better world.

While teachers deserve to be respected every single day of the year, on 5th September, every school, college and university of the country bears a special look – be it the students showering the teachers with gifts or taking classes on their behalf.