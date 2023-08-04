You might be sipping your favorite coffee at Starbucks or swiping through the latest gadgets at Croma. Perhaps you adorn yourself with exquisite jewelry from Tanishq or plan your dream vacation at a luxurious Taj Hotel. Little do you know that every time you make these choices, you unwittingly contribute to an age-long battle between two corporate giants – Ambanis and Tata.

As consumers, we rarely stop to ponder the deeper implications of our brand choices. When we pick a Tata Play connection or a Reliance Jio SIM card, we contribute to the ongoing rivalry between these two corporate giants in the telecommunication industry. Similarly, whether you shop for electronics at Croma or Reliance Digital, the battle for supremacy in the electronics retail space wages on.

In the dynamic landscape of consumerism, the names Reliance and Tata have become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship. These two conglomerates have made an indelible mark on various sectors, creating brands that have become an integral part of our day-to-day lives. As we shop, dine, and travel, we are, in essence, participating in a subtle tug-of-war between these two behemoths.

Here are 7 such brands or apps that are fueling the fight between Ambanis and Tatas:

1. Tata Neu V/s Reliance Jio: The battle of super apps

Tata Neu and Reliance Jio are two major companies with diverse offerings. Tata Neu provides grocery shopping through Bigbasket, electronics through Croma, clothing shopping through Tata Cliq and Westside, digital payments via Tata Pay UPI, e-pharmacy services through 1mg, and travel bookings through AirAsia and Indian Hotel Company.

Padmanabh said that the new version of the app has covered many functionalities and the landing page has also been made significantly attractive in terms of colour and design. (IE)

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers grocery shopping via JioMart, electronics through Reliance Digital, e-commerce (including clothing) through Ajio and Zivame, digital payments through JioMoney, and e-pharmacy services through Netmeds. However, unlike Tata Neu, Reliance Jio does not offer travel and hotel booking services.

Reliance Jio has introduced new roaming packs for users bringing them into a more organised form this time.

Jio has already revolutionised the internet in India, let’s see who will win this battle

2. Tata Starbucks V/s Pret A Manager (Reliance): the recent move

Tata Starbucks, the leading player in this market, currently operates 275 stores in 30 cities. The joint venture between Tata Consumer Products and Starbucks has achieved a significant milestone by opening 50 new stores in FY22, the highest number in a single year for the company.

Starbucks Corp beat Wall Street estimates on Tuesday for quarterly profits, powered by a sharp recovery in business in China. Image: Reuters

The emergence of Pret A Manger in collaboration with Reliance Brands has posed a challenge to Tata Starbucks’ monopoly in the Indian coffee market. People are now curious about the potential impact of this partnership on Tata Starbucks’ dominance.

3. Croma (Tata) V/s Reliance Digital: Tech showdown

RJio’s revenue and Ebitda showed steady growth of 3% q-o-q each in Q1FY24, driven by a 2% increase in subscribers and a 1% rise in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Technology enthusiasts have witnessed the clash of Croma and Reliance Digital in the electronics retail space. Both brands boast a vast array of gadgets, electronics, and home appliances, luring customers with attractive deals and cutting-edge products. But which one emerges victorious in the fierce tech showdown?

4. Zudio (Tata) vs. Reliance Trends (Reliance): The fashion faceoff

Zudio and Reliance Trends battle it out for fashion supremacy, showcasing trendy clothing and accessories, and setting the style agenda for the fashion-conscious.

The company added 14 Westside stores in FY23, taking the total Westside store count to 214. (Image/Loksatta)

Zudio is a newly launched affordable clothing brand in India that is giving a tough competition to Trends which is well-established in India already

5. Tata CliQ luxury V/s Ajio (Reliance)

Tata CliQ and Ajio are prominent players in India’s e-commerce segment. Tata CliQ , owned by Tata Group, offers a diverse range of products, including electronics, fashion, and more, with a dedicated luxury segment, Tata CliQ Luxury. On the other hand, Ajio, part of Reliance Retail, focuses primarily on trendy and stylish fashion and lifestyle products for men, women, and kids. Both platforms are increasing their advertising expenditure to compete with multinational giants like Amazon and Flipkart in the Indian e-commerce market.

6. Tanishq (Tata) V/s Reliance Jewels

For many years, Tanishq has reigned supreme in India’s jewelry market, capitalizing on its rich cultural heritage and strong tradition of jewelry consumption. As the go-to jewelry brand, Tanishq earned a solid reputation for its top-notch quality, trustworthiness, and stunning designs. However, in recent times, a formidable challenger has surfaced in the form of Reliance Jewels. Over the past decade, Reliance Jewels has been steadily establishing itself, and now it stands prepared to take on Tanishq’s dominant position in the market.

Tanishq feels that the United States offers “huge opportunities” for not only itself but also for other Indian retail brands as well. Image: Reuters

7. Bigbasket V/s JioMart

In 2019, Reliance Industries made a significant move by introducing their own online groceries ordering platform, JioMart, which aimed to compete with well-established companies like BigBasket in the market. While BigBasket had nearly a decade of experience and expertise in the industry, JioMart, launched in 2019, quickly gained momentum and attracted a growing number of users. The Tata-BigBasket deal comes at a time when the Tata group is looking to strengthen its position in India’s digital economy. Mukesh Ambani’s digital grocery platform, JioMart, is rapidly scaling up, prompting its competitors to reevaluate their ventures in response to its success.