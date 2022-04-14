The Hindu festival of Vishu, which marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month of the Malayalam calendar, is celebrated across Kerala and in the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka, some districts of Tamil Nadu, and Mahe district of Pondicherry. It is believed that Kolla Varsham, the Malayalam calendar, has been in place since 825 AD.

This year, Vishu will be observed on April 15. Vishu is declared a regional holiday in Kerala.

VISHU HISTORY

Kerala first celebrated Vishu in 844 AD, during the reign of Sthanu Ravi. It is believed that the day marks Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped on Vishu and his idol placed in Vishu Kani. Devotees also pray to Vishnu.

VISHU SIGNIFICANCE

Vishu marks the onset of spring and the harvest season. It also celebrates the triumph of Krishna over Narakasura.

Among the most significant events is sighting the Vishu Kani. People observing the festival see Vishu Kani as the first thing at dawn. It is said that the sighting can make the year better and bring luck.

VISHU CELEBRATIONS

Children and other family members are blindfolded and brought to the altar to see Vishu Kani and the decorations on the day. Vishu Kani is prepared from items such as rice, golden cucumber, coins, jackfruit, currency notes, and an image of Vishnu.

Children often burst crackers on the occasion. People also see the laburnum tree the morning while making offerings. Feasts are prepared and the festival is celebrated with family members and neighbours.

Tamil New Year (Puthandu): According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Puthandu is the first day of the Tamil New Year. This year, it will be observed on Thursday, April 14.

Many other communities also celebrate their traditional new years around this time — Vishu in Kerala, Bihu in Assam, Baishakhi in Punjab, and Poila Baishakh in Bengal.

People observed the day visiting temples wearing new clothes. In some regions of Tamil Nadu, the festival is also called Chittirai Vishu. The prayer offering includes banana, mango, and jackfruit, money in coin form, jewellery, a mirror, flowers, areca nut, and betel leaves.

A feast is prepared on the occasion as people sit down together after paying respects to elders in the family.