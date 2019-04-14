Tamil new year 2019: Puthandu Vazthukal date, significance, and celebrations

In some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puthandu is also called ‘Chittirai Vishu’. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Tamil Puthandu, which marks the Tamil New Year on April 14 will be celebrated today. Tamil community across the globe will observe the festival which marks the first day of the Tamil month of Chithirai with different festivities and celebrations. While Tamilians will celebrate Puthandu, people of Assam will observe Rongali Bihu, Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal and Vishu in Kerala. The Tamilian community in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, and Mauritius also ring in the new year with different celebrations. On Puthandu, people clean and decorate their houses, perform puja and visit temples to seek divine blessings. People wish each other on the festival by saying Puthandu Vazthukal.

There are so many ways to wish in Tamil like “Puttāṇṭu vāḻttukkaḷ!” “Iṉiya puttāṇṭu nalvāḻttukkaḷ!” which is equivalent to “Happy New Year”. It is always exciting to send good wishes in the native language. But also, there are some WhatsApp messages in English.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every End Is a New Beginning. Keep Your Spirits Unshaken so that You Shall Always Walk on the Path to Glory. Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Puthandu, Let Us Promise to Take a Step Forward to Spread Happiness in Everyone’s Life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Dawn Is About to Break, to Give Light to a Brighter Road, Have a Happier Journey This Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring Immense Joy at Every Step, and May Your Resolutions for the Days Ahead Stay Firm, Turning All Your Dreams Into Reality and All Your Efforts Into Great Achievements. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Tamil New Year Bring Cheer, Love and Peace in Your Life. Keep Smiling!

How to Download Puthandu WhatsApp Stickers to Wish on Tamil New Year?

If you wish to send cute and colorful WhatsApp Stickers in addition to the images, greetings, and messages, you can download a score of animated stickers from Play Store. The ‘Tamil Puthandu’ festive pack has everything from Tamil New Year GIF greetings to Puthandu Vazthukal 2019 WhatsApp Stickers.

Puthandu 2019 Date and Timings

However, the festival date of Puthandu is set with the solar cycle of the Hindu calendar. So it falls on or around April 14 in the Gregorian calendar. The Tamil year is similar to the Vernal Equinox which is marked around March 21.

Sunrise timing: 06:11 AM

Sunset timing: 18:43 PM

Sankranti moment: 14:15 PM

Significance and Celebrations of Puthandu

Tamil New Year’s day is marked as Puthandu and it is thus an auspicious day to embark on new avenues. It is a belief that Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. People thus visit the temple and seek blessings. It is a big day of feast and merrymaking for the people. Women adorn houses with kolam patterns. There is a belief that seeking blessings from the divine will dispel darkness for the coming year. People clean their houses and decorate, step out in their best clothes and prepare festive food. People exchange greetings for the day and have a family feast. Youngsters also receive gifts from the elder members of the family.

Happy Tamil New Year Puthandu Vazthukal 2019 to all.