Tamil Nadu govt releases glossary on addressing LGBTQIA+ persons as advised by Madras High Court

The Tamil Nadu government has released a glossary that explains how to describe and address third-gender individuals. According to an official, the document was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 this year.

He submitted a copy of the same to the court, stating that since the terms used in the document have been published in the official gazette, they have statutory backing. It is mandatory for the members of the LGBTQIA+ community to use these terms only in addressing their representatives in any forum.

The AAG stated that by making this document available, the government is trying to address the members of the LGBTQIA+ community in a more dignified manner.

The court, after hearing the submissions, directed the media and the visual agencies to take note of the notification and use the appropriate terms in addressing the members of the community.

The court was informed that the draft rules for the protection of transgender individuals have been received by the Director of Social Welfare, and it requires approval from the Law department before they can be sent to the Chief Minister. As per the guidelines issued by the central government, the rules should be in compliance with the provisions of the Central Act, 2019.

The court was also informed that the guidelines for the protection of transgender individuals have been received by the Social Welfare Board, and it requires approval from the Law department before they can be sent to the Chief Minister. The officials of the State Planning Commission have been asked to participate in the consultation process to come up with a final policy.

The court, however, expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay in the approval of the draft rules and the transgender policy. It said that the government should have given priority to this issue instead of prolonging the process. It was also not clear why the deadline for the approval of the draft rules and the transgender policy has been extended.

The court, however, agreed to give the government time till September 2 to address the concerns raised by it. It also asked the officials to take note of the submissions made by the media and use the appropriate terms in addressing the members of the community