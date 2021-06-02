Tamil Nadu continues to see decline in new COVID-19 infections

The State capital leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,09,234 cases overall.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday registered 25,317 new COVID-19 infections, continuing with the decline in the daily trend in the recent past.

With this tally, the caseload is 21,48,346 while the death of 483 today took the toll to 25,205 till date, the Health Department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 32,263 people walking out of health care institutions. The number discharged totalled 18,34,439 till date, leaving 2,88,702 active infections.

Among districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of infections at 3,061 new cases followed by Chennai with 2,217, Erode 1,488, Salem 1,290 and Tiruppur 1,252.

The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,222 fatalities till date.

The number of samples tested today were 1,74,329 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,80,16,841.

Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram reported new cases each in excess of 500 today while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Among the 483 deceased, 115 succumbed to the virus sans any pre-existing illness and that included a 23-year-old man from neighbouring Chengalpet.

Earlier in the day, Medical Minister M Subramanian formally inaugurated a 155-bedded facility in Tiruvallur under the State government’s plan to set up 1,000 oxygen beds in the neighbouring district.

After inaugurating the facility, Subramanian said it was the only unit in the State to offer both COVID-19 testing and treatment.

Referring to the decline in new COVID-19 infections, the Minister said the virus spread was beginning to come under control and expressed hope that Tamil Nadu would soon become a COVID-free State.

On the vaccination front, he said Tamil Nadu was expected to receive 42 lakh doses in June and five lakh doses were received on Tuesday.

“Currently, we have 6.50 lakh doses and with this we are able to vaccinate people for four days. And, it is expected that we will be receiving the doses from the Centre’s allotment in a phased manner,” he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has been taking various measures towards ensuring that there is no hindrance in vaccinating people, he said.

With the availability of liquid medical oxygen from places like Rourkela, the capacity of medical oxygen in the State has increased from 230 MT (as of May 7) to 660 MT as of today, said the Minister.