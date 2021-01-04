Tamil Academy to be set up by Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture and Language

Activities in the Tamil Academy will consist of organizing Tamil language classes, organising cultural events. (Representative Image, IE)

Tamil Academy to be set up in Delhi! In an urge to “protect Tamil language and culture”, the Delhi government announced its plan to set up a Tamil Academy. The state government’s department of Art, Culture and Language that already runs Urdu, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Hindi, Punjabi language will incubate the Tamil academy. Most recently Bhojpuri and Maithili academies have also been set up.

According to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who also is in charge of the Department of Art, Culture and language, Delhi has a large population of Tamil speaking people and they want to present a platform for the people in the taste to enjoy the state of Tamil Nadu’s rich art and culture. It is Delhi’s diversity and forms its cosmopolitan and vibrant culture, he said.

Ex-MCD councillor N. Raja has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the newly set-up Tamil academy. An office space with all the necessary infrastructure will be allocated soon.

According to a government statement, N Raja has been actively involved in preserving the Tamil Language and culture in Delhi through Delhi Tamil Sangam of which he is a member. He is also a member of the Malai Mandir trust. N. Raja also holds a position at the Adarsh Navyuvak Ramlila Committee.

The Delhi Tamil Sangam organises Tamil music, dance and literary events. It has also been a platform for several budding Bharatnatyam dance exponents over the years.

Activities in the Tamil Academy will consist of organizing Tamil language classes, organising cultural events and giving new awards to promote and recognise works in Tamil.

Tamil was the first to be classified as a classical language in India. Tamil is the official language of Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Puducherry as well as two other countries, Sri Lanka and Singapore. The earliest period of Tamil literature, Sangam literature dates back to 300 B.C-AD 300. Tamil Nadu’s most prominent visual art forms are the Tanjore painting and Chola bronze sculptures and are considered as India’s one of the greatest contribution to world art.