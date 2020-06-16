Tallest Hanuman statue in the US installed in Delaware

According to the report by ANI, more than 12 artisans worked full-time in Warangal for over a year to make this statue.

Hockessin, a city in New Castle County, Delaware, has become the home to the tallest statue of Lord Hanuman in the United States (US). On Monday, the city installed a 25-feet-tall statue of Lord Hanuman in its biggest Hindu temple.

“It weighs around 45 tonnes,” said Patibanda Sharma, President, Hindu Temple of Delaware Association, ANI reported. “It has been shipped from Warangal, Telangana to Delaware,” he added.

According to the report by ANI, more than 12 artisans worked full-time in Warangal for over a year to make this statue. And, the statue was carved out from a single block of black granite.

In January, the statue was transported from Hyderabad to New York by sea, then by road to Delaware. A priest, who is from Bengalore, performed all the rituals, including purification and installation of the deity. The association, with the help of more than 300 families and devotees from the city, had organised a 10-day installation ritual. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were not much gatherings for ceremonies.

After the 34-feet statue of Lady Queen of Peace in Holy Spirit Church, New Castle, the Hanuman installation is the tallest religious statue in Delaware. According to media reports, the statue costs around $100,000, including construction and transportation.