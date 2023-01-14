Zodiac 2023 And Relationships: Take your partner on a romantic trip based on their sun signs this Valentine’s Day

People of all ages and from all walks of life experience powerful emotions during Valentine’s Week, especially when it comes to planning a surprise or making their special someone feel extra special on that day. Valentine’s day holds phenomenal importance in every lover’s life, which is why, some starry-eyed lovers worldwide struggle to think of a single romantic thing to do, let alone think of a place or plan a getaway to spend some quality time, away from the hustle bustle of the city life.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Aamna Singh, Astrologer, and tarot card reader on the Koo app comes to the rescue of the confused few. To enjoy a romantic vacation, here are some handpicked places to visit as per your personality and traits with your partner to celebrate the day of love.

Gemini – Goa

Geminis are known to be shopaholics and enjoy meeting new people. Hence, Goa would be an ideal place for a getaway. Goa offers a variety of street shopping along with a lot of foreigners visiting Goa, it is a great place to meet new people.

However, Goa can be an expensive destination for Geminis during this time because Saturn and Mars movement can have an impact on their finances. Here is a caveat for partners of Gemini’s, you need to be careful because this planetary position can lead to arguments with your partner.

Leo – Agra / Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Leos like it the traditional way when it comes to love. Hence, to plan a getaway for your Leo partner, a location that has a lot of tradition and heritage attached to it would be perfect. Another good option for them would be a hill station like Kodaikanal based in Tamil Nadu. It is also known as the queen of hill stations. February is also a perfect time to visit this place. The beautiful climate, cliffs covered in mist, cloud-capped mountains, and beautiful lakes and valleys is something that your partner will enjoy.

Also, since Saturn may have an impact on Leos this year, they may get very impatient. Hence, it is imperative to be super tolerant toward them.

Libra – Gulmarg

Libras are a sucker for views and are hopeless romantics. They get easily impressed even with the smallest of gestures. Hence, a place like Gulmarg would be an ideal destination for them. They would love to take in the breath-taking views of the mountains while sipping pink tea and eating harissa. Libras love to go skiing, trekking, and ice skating with you because they are always up for something fun and adventurous.

Pisces – Kerala

Pisces are the sensitive and emotional ones when it comes to love. They are the ones who would go out of their way to make their partners feel extra special. Hence, it’s up to you to plan a perfect getaway for them and no better place than Kerala. This is a perfect destination to channel all the deep emotions that water signs are known for.

However, due to the planetary position of Saturn, they need to be careful with their finances. So do keep that in mind before making the arrangements for the trip.

Cancer – Gokarna

Like Pisceans, Cancerians too are sensitive and emotional in love. They seem to enjoy thoughtful gestures of showing love by their partners. Hence, a place like Gokarna makes an ideal getaway for them. Cancer also being a water sign feels very comfortable in beachy locations. Also, the weather in February is very pleasant and perfect for water activities in Gokarna.

Aquarius – Hampi

Aquarius is an air sign and is very adjustable in all situations. They are very quirky and adaptable. They are suckers for arts and all things related to culture and heritage. Hampi has very pleasant weather in February and hence it would also be an ideal time to visit the monuments and get to know the culture there.

Not to forget, the Saturn and Mars influence will have an impact on their health. Hence, it is crucial to be extra careful when you make food choices.

Aries: Rishikesh

Aries are one of the most adventurous and spontaneous signs. They value daring actions, impromptu plans, and a lot of adrenaline. Give your partner a surprise trip to Rishikesh if they were born under this sign.

This town in Uttarakhand experiences mild, pleasant February temperatures that are ideal for river rafting. Include additional adventure sports like paragliding and bungee jumping in your itinerary to up the ante. You could also unwind by shopping during the day and camping under the stars at night.

Taurus: Jaisalmer

This sign is known for its appreciation of finer things. Spa days and luxurious stays are what they associate with romance. Sunsets are also great, provided that they are accompanied by fine dining.

Given Taureans’ love for delicious food and luxurious and beautiful scenic views, Jaisalmer would serve as the best spot for them in India. In Rajasthan, Jaisalmer has some of the country’s most opulent hotels and rooftop restaurants, as well as a wealth of culture. Additionally, the desert festival, which begins on February 14, and the pleasant weather make this the perfect time to visit.

Virgo – Rann of Kutch

Unlike Leos, Virgos do not require extravagant gestures. The fact that their partner has planned out their entire day will entice them.

The Rann of Kutch is beautiful at this time of year, and it also hosts the Rann Utsav. You only need to reserve a tent for the event and select from a wide range of activities, including camel cart excursions, paramotoring, yoga, archery, flamingo watching, and more.

At the event, almost everything is taken care of, from cultural shows to food. You’ll make your Virgo partner happy if you schedule a moonlight walk in the desert.

Scorpio – Udipi

Scorpios are known to be difficult to please. They are said to be mysterious and deeply committed in relationships, and they are drawn to anything unconventional. Take them to a magical and romantic location and show them something they haven’t seen before to impress them. The water sign’s idea of love is also a remote beach location where they can spend a lot of time with you.

Udipi is the ideal location for a romantic getaway. The most stunning sunsets can be seen at Mattu Beach, but little is known about it. The 30 km of beach’s stunning blue waters, on the other hand, are what really draws visitors here. The ever-curious Scorpio will be fascinated by the breath-taking bioluminescence produced by marine invertebrates, fungi, and other microorganisms. Scuba diving, beach hopping, and picnics by the ocean should all be planned.

Sagittarius – Ranthambore

Sagittarius is an intelligent and adventurous sign that likes to move around and discover new things. Being on the move with their partner is how they see romance. You’ll get closer to your fire sign partner through fun, light-hearted, and action-packed experiences, especially in nature.

For this sign, a glamping experience in Ranthambore is the ideal romantic getaway. This time of year’s mild weather is ideal for going on safari to see animals. A Sagittarius will be thrilled to spend the morning’s bird watching and the afternoons in a hot air balloon. The Chambal River offers excellent options for both trekking and boating.

Capricorn – Sikkim

Capricorns, who are grounded, practical, and low-key, would enjoy spending time alone on a romantic vacation. The earth sign is a hit when you add a mountain destination.

The mountain goat’s idea of romance is a peaceful getaway at a homestay in Sikkim with morning views of snow-capped mountains. Expect to be bundled up with some Temi tea at this frosty time in Sikkim. Chhang, a local millet beer, is a good option if you want something stronger. This Valentine’s Day, take a lake trek to Gurudongmar Lake, one of the world’s highest.