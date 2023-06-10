Take a pick from these top 7 whiskies that cost less than Rs 8,000 to celebrate the onset of monsoon

You can enjoy a glass of whisky at any time of the year – irrespective of the season or time. However, when you pour a drink when the temperature is low, it tastes different. Monsoon is the perfect time to stock up on some warming whiskeys in your home bar. With each sip, let the raindrops dance upon your senses, creating a symphony of blissful moments during this monsoon season.

Johnnie Walker Double Black Blended Scotch Whisky; Rs 5290

Crafted with meticulous care, this exquisitely blended whisky is matured in heavily charred oak casks, utilizing fine malts sourced from the scenic West Coast of Scotland. Embodying the signature character of Johnnie Walker Black Label and Johnnie Walker Double Black, it offers a distinctively smoky flavour that enthusiasts have come to cherish.

Also Read Beers to stock up this monsoon season

This exceptional blend presents an exhilarating and intensified drinking experience for those who seek nothing but the finest. Delighting the senses, it reveals enticing notes of spiced clove, enlivened dried fruit, and hints of orange peel and vanilla, all enveloped by a lingering veil of peat smoke. Priced at Rs 5290, it remains a top choice among whisky connoisseurs.

Glenmorangie The Lasanta; Rs 7825

Glenmorangie stands prominently as one of the most esteemed whisky brands, renowned for its innovative and delectable blends. This expression presents a captivating visual display, boasting sunset hues that blend shades of red, orange, and purple. Meticulously matured in bourbon and sherry casks for a period of 12 years, it unveils a radiant amber complexion adorned with tantalizingly spicy and sweet notes. Each sip offers a delightful symphony of flavors, with hints of raisins, honeycomb, dark chocolate, and hazelnut, accompanied by a noticeable touch of cinnamon. The whisky culminates in a long and velvety finish, with subtle traces of citrus. Priced at Rs 7825, it beckons with irresistible allure, promising an enticing experience for whisky enthusiasts.

Chivas Regal 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky; Rs 2807

Chivas Brothers, the renowned pioneers in the production of Blended Scotch whisky, require no introduction, and their esteemed brand, Chivas Regal, stands as a testament to their expertise. Crafted with the utmost care, Chivas 12, their flagship whisky, is a blend of the finest malts and grain whiskies, carefully aged for a remarkable 12 years. This exquisite blend encompasses the exquisite Strathisla single malt, Strathclyde single grain, and other carefully selected components, resulting in a whisky renowned for its exceptional smoothness. With a price of Rs 2807, it offers affordability and a great time.

Paul John Select Cask Peated; Rs 7118

Paul John whisky, meticulously crafted at the esteemed John Distilleries located on the scenic western coast of Goa, India, has gained immense popularity since its establishment in 1996. Their exceptional single malt captures the essence of perfection, offering a harmonious amalgamation of flavors. Delightful hints of barley, complemented by the subtle nuttiness of walnuts and the pleasant sweetness of sugary notes, create a splendid symphony of sweet and savoury sensations. Embracing its classic character, the whisky unveils earthy peat undertones, delivering an impressively balanced drink. With captivating elements of BBQ smoked sugar and glimpses of tropical fruit, harmoniously intertwined with a subtly bitter orange peel finish, this exceptional offering is priced at Rs 7118.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky; Rs 4490

Renowned whisky critic Jim Murray bestowed his praise upon this whisky, hailing it as the finest single malt to emerge from India in recent times. Paying homage to the esteemed Indian AlcoBev industrialist, Dewan Gian Chand, who laid the foundation for DeVANS in the 1940s, this single malt whisky bears his name with pride. Its flavor profile reveals a delightful sweetness reminiscent of pineapple drop candy, underscored by a subtle presence of vanilla and a delicate trace of barley. When sipped, the whisky unveils nuanced and delicate notes, attributed to the presence of thin oils. Priced at Rs 4490, this remarkable creation is poised to leave a lasting impression on your guests, making it the perfect companion for serene rainy evening.

Amrut Fusion; Rs 3340

Amrit Fusion earns its distinction as a potent libation with an impressive 50% ABV, promising a truly unique and powerful drinking encounter. This remarkable creation is crafted using a blend of meticulously brewed barley, some of which hails from Scotland, the very birthplace of whisky, bestowing upon it an intriguing fusion of Indian and international influences. As the spirit matures in oak barrels, it acquires a tantalizing array of flavors, including the enticing notes of fresh fruit, spices, honey, and a delicate hint of smoke. Priced at Rs 3340, this exceptional offering invites whisky enthusiasts to indulge in a truly memorable experience.

Kamet Single Malt; Rs 3800

Owing to its proximity to the ancient town of Kurukshetra, Kamet’s distillery exudes an aura of timeless grace and sophistication. Within this modern whisky, a delightful fragrance permeates the air, subtly carrying a hint of smoky, leathery essence. With the influence of sherry casks, the whisky showcases a captivating interplay of flavors, including the enticing nuances of cinnamon sticks, spicy wood, and other delectable elements. Its journey culminates in a lingering earthy aroma, reminiscent of burned accents, beautifully juxtaposed against a sweet and indulgent chocolatey aftertaste. Priced at Rs 3800, this extraordinary offering caters to adventurous individuals seeking a novel experience, all while embracing a sense of comfort and familiarity.