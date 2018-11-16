Take 5: Shantanu Gangane, Chief Marketing Officer, Viu India

A peek into the life of Shantanu Gangane, Chief Marketing Officer, Viu India.
1. A TV series I love
Love, Lust and Confusion
2. I am inspired by
Steve Jobs for his inimitable blend of form and function across products, presentations and business.
3. If not in this profession, I would have been a…
Stand-up comic.
4. A famous quote I swear by
“There are no rules.”
5. My wanderlust
Diving at Phi Phi Islands.
