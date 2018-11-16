Take 5: Shantanu Gangane, Chief Marketing Officer, Viu India

Shantanu Gangane, Chief Marketing Officer, Viu India

1. A TV series I love

Love, Lust and Confusion

2. I am inspired by

Steve Jobs for his inimitable blend of form and function across products, presentations and business.

3. If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Stand-up comic.

4. A famous quote I swear by

“There are no rules.”

5. My wanderlust

Diving at Phi Phi Islands.