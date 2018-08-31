​​​
  3. Take 5: Naveen Gaur, Chief Operating Officer, Lowe Lintas

Says wants to explore Africa.

1 On my bookshelf…

Jaya, An Illustrated Retelling of Mahabharata by Devdutt Pattanaik.

The list of books that I want to read is too long.

2 If not in this profession, I would have been a…Business consultant.

3 A famous quote I swear by…

‘When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour.’ — Elon Musk

4 My wanderlust…

Paris. I also want to explore Africa.

5 Indulgence is…

Oh, I just love food; homemade mutton curry and rice is an all time favourite.

— As told to Shinmin Bali

