Take 5: Meet Prateek N Kumar, CEO & MD, Neoniche

Prateek N Kumar,

CEO & MD, NeoNiche

1 On my bookshelf…

I usually read three books at a time; one each is kept in my car, bedroom and office. Currently, I am reading Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, Life’s Amazing Secrets: How to Find Balance and Purpose in Your Life by Gaur Gopal Das, and Becoming by Michelle Obama.

2 A movie I’d like to watch again…

Jurassic Park, the first movie of the franchise. It brought my imagination alive as a kid; seeing the dinosaur in action was the closest we could be to experiencing the real thing.

3 My inspiration is…

I get inspired by many great leaders, but most of all by Mahatma Gandhi. He taught the world what servant leadership is all about.

4 My wanderlust

I would want to travel all across India. While the West has found it so enchanting and alluring, we need to explore the diversity that our country provides.

5 Indulgence is…

Food cooked by my mother. Unfortunately, we reside in different states and the indulgence happens only once or twice a year.

— As told to Ankita Rai