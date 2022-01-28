Taiwan Excellence’s global campaign SharingIsCaring ends with best proposals from 61 nations

Taiwan Excellence is helping to implement all three winning proposals and contributing to the development and betterment of the overseas communities.

The #SharingIsCaring campaign launched by Taiwan Excellence came to an end on January 26 with its three remarkable winners, who enthralled the jury with their philanthropic ideas. The global campaign was launched online on August 11th, 2021 to help accelerate social transformation.

Philanthropists, social institutions, NGOs, and individuals dedicated to benevolent causes were invited to share their noteworthy ideas to bring a change in society. The “Sharing Is Caring” campaign appealed to a huge public response and appreciation. With a response of 781 distinguished proposals from 61 nations focusing on holistic growth, empowerment of the weaker sections of society, sustainable development, and environmental preservation, the campaign was a success. Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) coordinated an online winner prediction event from January 6th to January 23rd 2022 which attracted over 20,000 votes from 115 countries, demonstrating the increasing awareness of the ESG topics among people globally.

The top three winners are Educating and Empowering the Community Through Mobile Kart project from Philippines, Solar Solutions for Indigenous Māori Communities from New Zealand and One-day Medical Tour and Same-day Denture Delivery- Mobile Digital Denture Clinic & Oral Health Service Project from Taiwan. They have received an exclusive grant of US$10,000 each and an execution budget of up to US$1,50,000 each. Initiated on a global level, the campaign aimed to bring together collective passions, expertise and conceptualized projects directed at making the world a better place. Taiwan Excellence is helping to implement all three winning proposals and contributing graciously to the development and betterment of the overseas communities.

Taiwan Excellence has a history of contributing to communities and global needs as a part of corporate social responsibility. The organization has sought compatible alignment of these activities with their business interests.